Look at Ceres with Celestron’s app-enabled StarSense Explorer Telescope at $339 low

Amazon is now offering the Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 102AZ 102mm Refractor Telescope for $338.84 shipped. Normally going for $399, as it does over at B&H, this 15% discount, or solid $60 price drop marks a new all-time Amazon low price we’ve seen for this telescope model. This is also only the third price cut to date. The StarSense lineup of telescopes from Celestron aims to simplify the experience of observing the night sky with your phone being used to guide you to targets using the StarSense Explorer app and you don’t even need to have service for this to work as it is self-contained. For those who like more specific details, this telescope uses a 102mm refractor optical tube for observing deep-sky objects with the manual alt-azimuth mount supporting the telescope, plus you get a 25mm eyepiece which is best for DSOs, planets, and the moon, and a 10mm eyepiece which is best for detailed views of the Lunar surface and planetary details. The dwarf planet Ceres reaches opposition at the end of March so then will be the best time to try and catch a glimpse of it through this scope. Head below for more.

While you’re out enjoying the nice spring and summer nights, why not spend some time looking at the surface of the Moon? Celestron has its Moon Filter Kit for $47.50 which comes with four filters that will help in making the details of the craters pop. In total, there are three Neutral Density filters that reduce the amount of light that passes into the eyepiece by 13, 25, and 50% depending on which one you choose, and that decision will be based on your local lighting and light pollution conditions. The fourth filter included in this set is a Moon and Sky Glow filter that will help fight light pollution and the intensity of the light coming from the Moon to increase the contrast.

Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 102AZ Refractor Telescope features:

Celestron has reinvented the manual telescope with StarSense Explorer—the first telescope that uses your smartphone to analyze the night sky and calculate its position in real time. StarSense Explorer is ideal for beginners thanks to the app’s user-friendly interface and detailed tutorials. It’s like having your own personal tour guide of the night sky. Dock, Launch, Explore Leave complicated star charts, imprecise planetarium apps, and computerized mounts behind. With StarSense Explorer, locating objects has never been easier, faster, or more accurate. Within minutes of setting up the telescope, you’ll be navigating the sky with confidence.

