Anker PowerHouse 767 now starts at $1,799 all-time low, plus up to $600 off solar bundles

Amazon today is offering one of the first chances to save on Anker’s new PowerHouse 767. This unit just hit the scene back in December, and is now seeing its third overall discount with an all-time low in tow. Courtesy of Anker’s official Amazon storefront, the power station drops down to $1,799 shipped after the on-page coupon is clipped. With a $2,200 MSRP, this totals $400 in savings while matching the all-time low set once before. This is also the best we’ve seen in over a month, too, and only the third-ever discount.

Living up to its status as Anker’s most full-featured power station so far, the new PowerHouse 767 arrives centered around a massive 2,048Wh internal battery. Backed by GaNPrime charging tech, this unit can also handle dishing out 2,400W of power from its 12 different charging options. There’s notably an RC port to go alongside four full AC outlets, three USB-C outputs, USB-A, and a pair of car outlets. We breakdown what to expect in our coverage from back in December, too.

As we detailed back in December, Anker’s power station also comes supplemented with some add-on gear to help extend its battery life or just refuel away from home. Leaning into the off-grid nature, the dual 200W solar panel bundle kicks things off and is on sale for $2,599. This is down from its usual $3,099 going rate in order to deliver a new all-time low. Then for some extended runtime, the Anker PowerHouse 767 also comes packaged with one of the 760 Expansion Batteries for $2,699. This set would normally run you $3,299 and is also at an all-time low. Just don’t forget to clip the on-page coupon for either of these offerings.

As far as all of the other environmentally-friendly discounts live for the start of the spring, our Green Deals guide of course remains the place to be. This week in particular is still seeing Segway’s Ninebot F40 Electric Scooter go on sale with an all-time low discount attached. Landing at $604, the $196 in savings give you as good of a chance as ever to score a new EV for those upcoming spring joyrides.

Anker PowerHouse 767 features:

With our proprietary long-lasting technology InfiniPower, combined with LiFePO4 batteries, ultra-durable electronic components, a smart temperature control system that monitors temperature up to 100 times per second, and impact-resistant structural design, Anker PowerHouse 767 is built to last over a decade, even with everyday use. Thanks to our proprietary HyperFlash technology, Anker PowerHouse 767 can be charged from 0 to 80% in just 1.4 hours. Recharge under direct sunlight within 2.5 hours using five 200W solar panels.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!