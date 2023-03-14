Cricut’s portable app-enabled Joy crafting machine returns to all-time low of $99 (Save 41%)

Amazon is currently offering the portable Cricut Joy Crafting Machine for $99 shipped. Normally going for $169, this 41% discount, or a solid $70 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked for this machine in the past. We last saw it down this low last September and it hasn’t really gone for less than $122 since then. This compact crafting machine is capable of cutting 50+ materials with app-based controls making everything simple so that even the most casual crafter can enjoy making things. You can also make custom cards quickly using the Joy alongside the Card Mat with the app having a wide collection of designs and projects to do. Check out our hands-on review to learn more about the Cricut Joy.

With the savings you get picking up the Joy with today’s deal, you could also grab the Cricut Joy Tote Bag for $20. This machine is very compact and this tote bag provides a padded interior to keep the Joy safe while traveling and also includes a magnetized back pocket for cutting mats, interior pockets for pens, and a divider for cord storage. Even if you don’t end up traveling a lot, this tote bag is also a great way to safely store the machine away when not in use.

You will be using the Cricut app to control this machine, so why not make sure you’re phone isn’t in need of an upgrade? If it’s been a while, you could take a look at the previous-generation OnePlus 10 Pro with the 256GB model falling to $640.50, a new all-time low price. OnePlus 10 Pro stacks up to the brand’s now previous-generation flagship handset that’s centered around one of the newer chips on the block, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. That powers the 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display as well as the 48MP triple-sensor camera array that comes backed by Hasselblad’s photography experience. A much quicker fingerprint scanner is supplemented by face unlock, and the 65W fast charging support rounds out the package on this flagship.

Cricut Joy Machine features:

Leave the pinboards and inspiration boards behind and turn your imaginations into real-life projects with the Cricut Joy Machine – a compact, portable DIY cutting machine that lets your creative desires do the talking. At just 3.9 kg, this lightweight cutter helps you create custom-made vinyl decals, labels, or personalized Birthday banners or cards, just about anywhere. While it cuts a range of 50+ materials, this smart gadget is also compatible with Cricut Smart Materials for matless cutting. Capable of writing in any style or cutting in any shape, the cutter cuts individual shapes up to 4 ft long or makes repeated cuts extending up to 20 ft. It’s so small and compact that it fits in a cubby, and is so easy to use that it gets projects done in a flash, even 15 minutes. Get the optional Joy Tote and be ready to take your creativity with you everywhere. With wireless Bluetooth connectivity and a cloud-based app, get access to thousands of customizable designs and templates. Includes blade and housing, fine point black pen, StandardGrip mat, welcome card, power adapter and 50 online ready-to make projects and a free trial membership to Cricut Access for new subscribers.

