Amazon clears out OnePlus 10 Pro 5G from $550 with all-time lows at $150+ off

After just starting to see the new OnePlus 11 smartphone begin shipping, Amazon is now taking this week as a chance to clear out the company’s previous-generation flagship. The OnePlus 10 Pro may not be the most recent 5G smartphone to hit the scene, but is now an even better value at $640.35 shipped for the elevated 256GB capacity. You’d have more regularly paid $870 even up until today’s sale, which delivers 26% in savings along the way. It’s well below our previous mention of $700 and is a new all-time low outright. The standard 128GB capacity is also on sale and resting comfortably at $549.99, a match of the all-time low from $800.

OnePlus 10 Pro stacks up to the brand’s now previous-generation flagship handset that’s centered around one of the newer chips on the block, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. That powers the 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display as well as the 48MP triple-sensor camera array that comes backed by Hasselblad’s photography experience. A much quicker fingerprint scanner is supplemented by face unlock, and the 65W fast charging support rounds out the package on this flagship. Dive into our longterm hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect at how this handset will hold up over the years.

If grabbing a new case for your handset is one of the first things that come to mind, Spigen’s Liquid Air Armor cover was just refreshed for the OnePlus 10 Pro and is a personal favorite of mine. It employs a unique, textured pattern on the back for some added grip and will also help even out the camera bump on the back. All of that more than justifies the $15 price tag in my book, though you can swing by the product page for a full breakdown on what to expect, too. This is still one of the covers that I love daily driving year after year, especially with how affordable the going rate is compared to some of the other more premium cases out there.

Also getting in on the savings today, Amazon currently also offers the OnePlus Nord N20 5G for $249.99. Typically fetching $300, you’re looking at $50 in savings and a match of the third-best price to date. Having launched last summer, the most recent affordable OnePlus handset arrives in the form of the new Nord N20. Backed by 5G connectivity, this smartphone sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and comes powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset. You’re also looking at 128GB of storage as well as 6GB of RAM, with the 4500mAh battery being powered by 33W fast charging that you can read all about in our launch coverage.

All of this week’s other Android deals are now going live in our curated guide that breaks down the best smartphone discounts and more. In our usual hub, we detail all of the most notable markdowns, whether it’s the first chances to save on just-released handsets or deeper deals on smartphones that are on their ways out. That’s of course alongside all of the best app and game deals for your new device, as well.

OnePlus 10 Pro features:

Powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the 10 Pro is capable of blazing-fast 5G speeds. Featuring a primary 48MP Sony IMX sensor, the 10 Pro captures stunning natural colors & can shoot up to 8k video. A versatile 50MP ultra-wide sensor shoots with an expansive 150º field-of-view, enabling you to take your creativity to a whole new level. The 10 Pro can process 64x more color information with the new OnePlus Billion Color Solution, allowing you to capture & reproduce the most accurate colors.

