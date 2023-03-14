Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch hits $180 low (Save $119), Wellness Edition at $229

Amazon currently offers the Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS Touchscreen Smartwatch for $180.51 shipped. Normally fetching $299, you’re now looking at a new all-time low with $119 in savings attached. This is $5 under our previous mention and still one of the first times we’ve ever seen it drop below the $200 mark. Powered by the new Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chip, the latest addition to the Fossil fitness family runs Wear OS with drastically improved battery life than its predecessor. There’s a stainless steel case that surrounds the always-on 1.2-inch touchscreen display, with a robust assortment of exercise tracking capacities rounding out the package. Get a better idea of what to expect in our announcement coverage and then head below for more.

Also getting in on the savings today, Amazon is now offering another take on the smart wearable form-factor. The Fossil Gen 6 44mm Wellness Edition Smartwatch normally retails for the same $299 as the featured model, but is now sitting at $229 thanks to a $70 price tag. This is only the third notable discount to date and matching the second-best price. Powered by the latest Wear OS much the same, this wearable sports a Qualcomm 4100+ chipset to improve performance over previous-generation offerings. Aside from your typical notifcations that show up on the wrist-mounted, circular display, there’s also the added health features that give this model the Wellness Edition naming scheme. It can track everything from your typical activity goals, steps, and sleep to heart rate, cardio, SpO2, and more – all of which is viewable on the brighter always-on display. We break down what to expect in our hands-on review.

If you’re in the Apple ecosystem, there’s really no other wearable you should consider outside of Apple Watch Series 8. With all-time lows returning just ahead of spring and in time for all of those upcoming workouts, the savings start at $329 while delivering $70 markdowns across the board. Not to mention a match of the all-time low on Apple Watch Ultra at $730.

Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch features:

Smartwatches with Wear OS by Google are compatible with phones running the latest version of Android or iOS. The newest Qualcomm 4100plus chipset brings a 30% enhanced performance. Improved power, more reliable connection and up to 4x range with Bluetooth 5. Automatically tracks activity goals, steps, sleep, heart rate, cardio, and SpO2 (blood oxygen). Activity modes with GPS keep you on track with your distance and path. Advanced sensors provide the data to power all your health and fitness tracker apps.

