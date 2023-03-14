Game at 1440p with the GIGABYTE Gaming OC RX 6750 XT GPU at a new low of $380

Newegg is offering the GIGABYTE Gaming OC RX 6750 XT 12GB GPU for $379.99 shipped. For comparison, other RX 6750 XT GPUs from GIGABYTE go for $435 from third-parties, and other board partners are around $409 there at Amazon. In fact, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked on GIGABYTE’s Gaming OC GPU. Leveraging AMD’s last-generation technology, the RX 6750 XT is still a solid graphics card for your gaming rig. As the graphics card I run for my daily setup, the RX 6750 XT packs 12GB of GDDR6 memory and still has the ability to play ray-traced games with ease. Designed to tun titles at both 1080p and 1440p at high or ultra settings in many games, it can even handle high refresh rate gaming too. Plus, there’s HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4a so you can run 4K144 and 8K60 monitors over a single cable. Keep reading for more.

Are you on a tighter budget? Then we recommend checking out the XFX Speedster SWFT 210 RX 6600 CORE GPU which is available on Amazon for $250. That’s $130 below even the sale price above and delivers a similar RDNA2 build to what you’ll find from the 6750 XT. Just know that the 6500 XT will pack a bit less of a punch than the 6750 XT, but overall would still be a great choice for your gaming setup. Learn more about the 6500 XT in our previous coverage.

Upgrade the looks of your gaming setup with Nanoleaf’s new Shapes Ultra Black Triangles on sale for a low of $200. But, for those who need more gaming-focused gear, don’t forget that CORSAIR’s latest KATAR Elite wireless gaming mouse is on sale for a new low of $50. Down 38% from its normal going rate, this mouse delivers a cord-free experience to your gaming setup.

GIGABYTE Gaming OC RX 6750 XT GPU features:

Based on the RDNA 2 architecture and designed to handle the graphical demands of 1440p gaming, the Gigabyte Radeon RX 6750 XT GAMING OC Graphics Card provides an immersive gaming experience with your PC games. The GPU features 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM and a 192-bit memory interface, offering improved performance and power efficiency over the previous RDNA-based generation.

