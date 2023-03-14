Save 38% on CORSAIR’s latest KATAR Elite Wireless Gaming Mouse at new $50 low

Amazon is now offering the latest CORSAIR KATAR Elite Wireless Gaming Mouse for $49.99 shipped. Normally going for $80, this 38% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked, beating out our previous mention by $13, and is only the fourth drop to date. Coming equipped with the brand’s SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS technology, the KATAR Elite gaming mouse offers “sub-1ms wireless transmission speeds” with Bluetooth support in tow for wider platform compatibility. Powering the show here is the CORSAIR MARKSMAN 26,000 DPI optical sensor which is capable of tracking 50G accelerations, which could be realistic given the ultra-light 69-gram weight. Battery life can be as high as 110 hours on a single charge with the iCUE integration allowing you to monitor the percentage alongside having full control over mouse settings. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

If you’re looking for a more basic wireless gaming mouse, then you may be interested in the Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED for $35. Here you’ll have up to 250 hours of battery life on a single AA battery so you won’t have to worry about constantly recharging with the mouse weighing only 99g. The HERO 12K sensor is said to deliver “up to 10x the power efficiency over other gaming mice” with 400 IPS precision. The USB receiver for the mouse can even be stored internally while traveling so as to not lose it. The G Hub software can customize the buttons to do various actions with the design of the mouse made for long-term comfort.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Do you want to expand your game library storage space? We’re currently tracking the WD_BLACK 2TB P40 Game Drive SSD marked down to $180 which is Amazon’s all-time low price. As you might know from our hands-on review, the P40 delivers a solid up to 2,000MB/s transfer rate alongside compatibility with PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Mac for game storage as well as the traditional file compatibility you’ll find on a standard issue portable SSD. From there, it shines a halo of multi-color LED lighting on any surface you rest it on all of which is customizable on PC, and it features a metal-plated build with a shock-resistant structure as well.

CORSAIR KATAR Elite Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

Weighing in at just 69g, the CORSAIR KATAR ELITE WIRELESS gaming mouse packs amazingly agile performance in a compact design that’s ideal for claw and fingertip grips. A CORSAIR MARKSMAN 26,000 DPI optical sensor captures every mouse movement with extreme precision, enabling you to maneuver with ease. Connect via sub-1ms SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS for a hyper-fast, ultra-stable connection. CORSAIR QUICKSTRIKE buttons provide zero gap between the primary buttons and their OMRON switches, so all your actions, spells, and clicks are accurate and lightning-fast. Wield the KATAR ELITE WIRELESS as a top contender in lightweight design and heavyweight wireless performance.

