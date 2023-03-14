Save 20% on Govee’s upgraded 16.4-foot M1 Wi-Fi RGBIC LED Lightstrip down at $80

The official Govee Amazon storefront is currently offering its 16.4-foot M1 Wi-Fi RGBIC LED Lightstrip for $79.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $100, this solid 20% discount marks a new second-best price we’ve tracked while coming within $10 of the all-time low. This is also only the third price drop to date. Upgraded over its standard fare of lightstrips, the new M1 variant has a higher density of RGBIC LEDs and delivers twice the light output when compared to the previous generation. Being able to connect to Wi-Fi means you’ll be able to control these lights with Alexa, Assistant, and the Govee Home app with said app giving complete control over the lights. Alexa and Assistant will also be able to control the lighting, color, and scene selection. The built-in microphone will allow this light strip to react and dance with music to liven up any party. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

If you’re looking to save some cash, you can pick up its 32.8-foot RGB LED Strip with Bluetooth for $18. Unlike the featured strips above, this model does not include support for connecting to smart home assistants, but the Bluetooth functionality allows your phone to connect to them for app control. There are 64 premade scenes you can choose from to light up your room. Outside of these premade options, you can create your own in DIY mode and it can be synced across all your other Govee lights as well. This light strip comes with the same built-in microphone for reacting to music so you will still get that benefit.

Be sure to swing by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lights, cameras, and even more. Looking for something with a bit more substance to decorate your walls? We’re currently tracking the new limited-edition Nanoleaf Shapes Ultra Black Triangles 9-Panel Starter Kit marked down to $200. Nanoleaf’s refreshed Ultra Black Triangles bring the brand’s usual customizable lights into your space with plenty of adjustments to make the setup process even easier. You’ll still find HomeKit support alongside Alexa and Assistant control, as well as multicolor output and the ability to set various scenes with unique lighting effects. These trade in the usual white plastic frames for a black wrapping, standing out a bit more in the process. This set is still compatible with all of the other Nanoleaf Shapes accessories, with the linkers that allow you to create even more interesting layouts thanks to the updated mounting and interlocking system.

Govee M1 Smart Lightstrip features:

Govee LED strip lights adopt independent IC control to make multiple colors simultaneously show on one strip light. The upgraded 4-in-1 chipset displays more natural color, higher lumen brightness, and richer color performance. With 60 LEDs/m, Govee M1 has higher density than most RGBIC LED strip lights. Govee led strip lights M1 delivers twice the lumen brightness of the older generations, for a stronger and more consistent atmosphere for Christmas.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!