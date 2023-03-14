iOttie’s roadtrip-ready Easy One Touch 5 car mount for iPhone 14 and Android hits $18

Reg. $25 $18

Amazon is now offering the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Dashboard Mount for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $25, this is now at the third-best discount to date with 28% in savings in tow. This comes within $1 of the all-time low too, and is $2 under our previous mention. Delivering iOttie’s recently-refreshed One Touch mount, the brand’s latest in-car accessory arrives with a suction cup base and telescoping arm. Attaching to your dashboard or windshield, it’ll hold your iPhone or Android smartphone in-view for keeping an eye on navigation and the like. Plus, the mount can adjust to hold pretty much every device on the market from smaller iPhone 13 mini to flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max and everything else in-between. Head below for a full breakdown of what’s on sale.

Amazon currently offers the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Cup Holder Car Mount for $29.49. Normally fetching $35, you’re looking at the fourth-best price to date at just $5 off. As the latest version of iOttie’s popular car mount, this model sports the same refreshed One Touch system for keeping your phone locked in place as the lead deal. Its cup holder design lets you position a variety of smartphone sizes in your ride’s center console, arriving with support for all of the same smartphones as above, too.

For all of this week’s other best discounts, be sure to dive into our smartphone accessories guide to check out all of the other ways to save on gear for your iPhone or Android setup. With top picks from the likes of Twelve South, Nomad, and Belkin, there are plenty of must-have accessories up for grabs.

iOttie Easy One Touch 5 features:

The Easy One Touch 5 Dash and Windshield Mount is the next generation top car mount in the U.S. Featuring the Patented Easy One Touch Mechanism, you can lock and release smartphones quickly with a one handed motion. Recognized for superior quality and sleek design, the new Easy One Touch 5 series features a new finish that complements modern automotive interiors.

