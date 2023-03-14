Upgrade to Klipsch’s Energy 5.1-Ch. Classic Home Theater Speaker System at low of $190

For a limited time, Woot is offering the Energy by Klipsch 5.1 Classic Home Theater Speaker System for $189.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $370, this 49% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked previously. For comparison, this same system goes for $275 from Woot’s Amazon storefront currently. With this speaker system, you’ll receive a center channel with the brand’s patented Convergent Source Module, a 200-watt 8-inch subwoofer, and four satellite speakers to wrap sound around your room. Energy claims every speaker here should produce “flat on-axis” responses for even sound reproduction across the entire audio range which will lead to a more natural-sounding movie-watching experience. Looking to upgrade your audio setup but have a more minimalist feel instead of having to run wires to all these speakers? Keep reading below for more.

If you want to save some cash as well, you can check out the TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $130. This is one of the few sound system options at this price point that will include a wireless subwoofer. Dolby Audio decodes audio signals for maximum sound clarity though it is not Dolby Atmos surround capable. Unlike the Klipsch system above, you can stream music from your mobile device to this sound system over Bluetooth for when you want background noise but not a movie or TV show. Connectivity for your TV is handled either by HDMI ARC or optical audio with the setup being very simple.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, speakers, and more. Looking to upgrade your TV alongside setting up a speaker system? We’re currently tracking the Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni QLED Series 4K Smart TV marked down to $600, the lowest price we can find. This is the latest addition to Amazon’s 4K Fire TV lineup with a few new tricks up its sleeve including a new art mode that will display paintings and photography in between uses as well as support for Dolby Vision IQ – a first for Amazon’s TV lineup. From there, you’ll find the 4K Quantum Dot Display with HDR10+, built-in sensors to detect and adapt to the lighting in your room in order to optimize the picture quality, and the usual Alexa voice command action. Direct access to your streaming services, HDMI 2.1 eARC input, and full array local dimming round out the feature set.

Energy 5.1 Classic Home Theater Speaker System features:

Take Classic proves that convenience doesn’t have to mean compromise. Sure, you can shop for individual home theater components-but you won’t get better performance, or better looks. Integrating the best technologies Energy has to offer, the Take Classic can fill your room with hair-rising effects and theater-like sound: hyperbolic aluminum dome tweeters for screaming highs, Convergent Source Modules for clear, crisp dialogue and music and a Ribbed Elliptical Surround on the subwoofer that makes every explosion a room shaking affair. In addition, integrated keyhole wall-mounts, threaded inserts and rubber bumpers let you choose how and where to place your speakers.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!