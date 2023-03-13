Amazon’s latest 65-inch Omni 4K Smart Fire TV with new art mode drops $200 to $600 shipped

Amazon just dropped its latest Fire TV 65-inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV down to $599.99 shipped. Regularly $800, today’s deal delivers $200 in savings and is the lowest price we can find. After first debuting during its September showcase, we saw this model drop to $600 just before the Black Friday holidays and then down to $550 for a brief time thereafter with today’s deal delivering a match for the lowest price we have tracked otherwise. This is the latest addition to Amazon’s 4K Fire TV lineup with a few new tricks up its sleeve including a new art mode that will display paintings and photography in between uses as well as support for Dolby Vision IQ – a first for Amazon’s TV lineup. From there, you’ll find the 4K Quantum Dot Display with HDR10+, built-in sensors to detect and adapt to the lighting in your room in order to optimize the picture quality, and the usual Alexa voice command action. Direct access to your streaming services, HDMI 2.1 eARC input, and full array local dimming round out the feature set. Get a closer look at this one and the rest of the new Amazon smart gear lineup right here and then head below for more.

Drop down to the 55-inch 2021 model to save even more at $360 shipped. Or forget the Amazon TVs all together and check out the deal we spotted on VIZIO’s 50-inch 120Hz VRR MQX 4K QLED HDR Smart TV. It is indeed a smaller option than our featured offer, but it is, in many ways, even more feature-rich alongside the lighter $498 price tag.

If you would rather upgrade an existing display with some smart features so you don’t have to drop a few hundred bucks or more on a new one entirely, the ongoing deals on Amazon Fire TV Sticks are worth a look. Starting from $25, the real standout offer has the Wi-Fi 6 4K Max model down at $35, or matching the lowest we have tracked at 36% off. Take a closer look right here.

Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni QLED Smart TV features:

Stunning 4K Quantum Dot Display (QLED) – Makes movies, shows, and live sports pop in brighter, richer, and more lifelike colors.

Advanced HDR – Scenes leap off the screen in deep, realistic color with Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive. HDR10 and HLG are also supported.

Adaptive Brightness – Fire TV automatically optimizes the brightness of movies and shows through a built-in sensor that detects the lighting in your room.

Bolder contrast – Experience deeper darks and brighter whites with full array local dimming in 80 individual zones enhancing contrast.

Fire TV Ambient Experience – Turns your TV screen into a canvas for displaying over a thousand pieces of free artwork, personal photos, helpful Alexa widgets, and more.

