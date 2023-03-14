Organize your desk with this adjustable monitor riser with built-in drawer at $16 (60% off)

Perfect Office Products 2020 (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering the LORYERGO Monitor Riser and Desk Organizer for $15.99 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code A6KDDPKX at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, you’d typically pay $40 at Amazon and today’s stacking discounts deliver a new low of 60% off. Designed to help organize your desk, this monitor riser will also assist in making your office space more ergonomic too. It can adjust in length from 16.5 to 20.5 inches, allowing it to be changed to suit whatever your needs are. In addition to that, there’s built-in drawers, a phone/tablet stand, and even pen holders here too which helps to tidy up your desk and give a place for things to go when not being used. Keep reading for more.

Take your savings and pick up this Anker Qi wireless charging pad for just $11 Prime shipped at Amazon. It’ll fit perfectly with the design and aesthetic of today’s lead deal and also allow you to charge your phone without having to plug it in. With the extra space either on top of the monitor stand or underneath it, you’ll be able to charge your phone without taking up room from other items on your desk, making this a great way to power up mid-day in the office.

Do you have a Mac-focused setup? Well, Apple’s latest black Mac accessories are on sale from $89 right now with rare savings available. The Magic Trackpad comes in at $120, whereas the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID is down to $190. Plus, the Magic Mouse can be picked up for $89, rounding out your Apple setup.

LORYERGO Monitor Riser and Desk Organizer features:

Do you often suffer from neck and back discomfort while working for long periods? Long hours of screen time can lead to pain and fatigue if forced to sit using poor posture. The LORYERGO computer monitor stand is your best choice to increase productivity by working in a more comfortable posture. Outfit your workstation with the proper equipment that can enhance your daily tasks and computer experience. Try the LORYERGO monitor stand with storage—the perfect upgrade for your monitor, laptop, or all-in-one computer. The desk organizer can simplify your workspace to improve productivity. Enhance your workday with more function while streamlining your space with a clean, sleek style.

