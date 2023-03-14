Apple’s latest black Mac accessories see rare discounts: Magic Trackpad $120, more from $89

After seeing Apple’s new Touch ID Magic Keyboard go on sale to close out last week, Amazon is now rolling over the savings to some other official Apple accessories. Marking down the recently-refreshed series of black Apple Mac accessories for one of the first times, several of Apple’s popular Magic peripherals are now discounted with free shipping across the board. Our favorite of the batch is also the best discount, which lands the Black Apple Magic Trackpad for $119.99. Down from $149, you’re looking at new all-time low with $29 in savings attached. This is $20 under our previous mention from Black Friday, too.

Magic Trackpad sports an edge-to-edge glass surface in black which enables Multi-Touch gestures alongside Force Touch support. It recharges over Lightning, and includes a woven USB-C cable in the box. All of that makes it a perfect upgrade to your desktop workstation, whether you’re looking to pair it with a new M2 Pro MacBook or give your new M2 Mac mini an improved peripheral. Head below for more.

Also gettin in on the savings, Apple’s new Black Magic Keyboard with Touch ID is a highlight at $189.99. Down from $199, today’s offer delivers a match of the second-best price to date and the first chance to save since November. It comes within $1 of the all-time low, as well. Apple’s Magic Keyboard elevates your desktop workstation with a metal build that complements the rest of your devices. This model in particular sports black keys to pair with the brand’s latest scissor key switches underneath. Perfect for paring with Mac or iPad, there’s Lightning port on the front to top off the rechargeable battery that rounds out the package alongside a built-in Touch ID sensor.

Amazon also rounds out the black Apple accessory discounts by marking down the recently-refreshed Apple Magic Mouse in black at $89. Delivering only the fourth discount so far, this is down from $99 and arrives at a match of the all-time low at $5 under our previous mention. Magic Mouse delivers similar Multi-Touch features to its Trackpad counterpart, but with a different form-factor. You’ll find the same Lightning to USB-C cable included as all of the other accessories today, too.

With the new work week now getting going, all of today’s best deals are where they always are – over in our Apple guide. With notable price cuts across everything from the latest flagship M2 devices to other accessories and more, there are plenty of all-time lows on tap to complement some other rare offers.

Black Apple Magic Trackpad features:

Magic Trackpad connects wirelessly to your device via Bluetooth. And the rechargeable internal battery means no loose batteries to replace. Sensors underneath the trackpad surface detect subtle differences in the amount of pressure you apply, bringing more functionality to your fingertips and enabling a deeper connection to your content. It’s ready to go right out of the box and pairs automatically with your Mac or iPad so you can get to work right away. Requires a Bluetooth-enabled Mac with OS X 10.11 or later or an iPad with iPadOS 13.4 or later.

