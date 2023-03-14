NordicTrack’s rower uses a 22-inch touchscreen to connect you to trainers at $973 (New low)

Amazon is offering the NordicTrack Smart Rower with 22-inch Touchscreen for $973.23 shipped. Down from $1,600 normally, today’s deal comes in at $622 in savings and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at 39% off. Ready to help you catch up on missed time working out in 2023, or just stay on task, this smart rower includes a 22-inch HD display for you to interact with NordicTrack’s iFIT membership. With 30 days of the membership included for free with your purchase, you’ll be able to stream live and on-demand workouts as well as have elite trainers adjust your equipment remotely. There are 26 digital resistance levels as well which helps for an optimized workout that can meet your goals and “realistically simulate famous bodies of water.” Keep reading for more.

Looking for an indoor cycling bike and to save some cash as well? Well, the Schwinn Fitness Airdyne Bike is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. It ditches the connected features that NordicTrack brings to the table for a much more budget-focused pricing, considering it’s available on Amazon for $600 shipped. Plus, a cycling bike will deliver a completely different workout experience than the rower on sale above.

If it’s a connected bike experience that you’re after, then consider picking up Echelon’s EX-7s connected touchscreen fitness bike. On sale for an impressive $1,200 off right now, you’re spending $780 for it and scoring a fully connected experience to get fit and stay in shape for 2023.

NordicTrack Smart Rower features:

Expertly crafted, the NordicTrack RW900 rowing machine includes a 30-Day iFIT Family Membership* that compliments your workout and provides professional rowing instruction in your home. Use your rower’s immersive 22″ HD touchscreen to browse a vast library of Studio Classes and Global Workouts, each led by a knowledgeable iFIT Trainer who automatically adjusts your resistance to optimize your exercise.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!