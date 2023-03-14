Pad & Quill knocks 35% off its military-style pilot’s Apple Watch bands today, deals from $47

Pad & Quill is celebrating its love for aviation-inspired fashion and design today by offering deep deals on its lineup of handmade leather Apple Watch bands. The deals start from under $47 using the promo code you’ll find down below and span everything from the more affordable Single Tour NATO band right through to the Bradley Cuff and the latest model Bomber straps. Head below for a closer look, today’s promo code, and more details.

Pad & Quill is now offering 30% off all of its leather Apple Watch bands today using code FLY30 at checkout. Thing is, it looks like you can use code AW35 at checkout on most models instead to drop the prices even lower than that. And with models dropping 35%, we are looking at prices matching all-time lows or deals at the lowest we have tracked since the short-lived, timed Black Friday/holiday offers.

One standout here would have to be the new full-grain vintage leather Apple Watch pilot strap the brand debuted for the first time at the beginning of last month. While it was available for a short time at same 35% off you’ll find today, it quickly jumped back up in price. But with the code above, it will once again drop from the regular $100 price tag down to $64.99 shipped to match the best we have tracked. Historically “inspired by the pilots of WWII,” the Leather Bomber Strap features USA-sourced full-grain leather, a soft leather lining, rivet reinforced design, marine-grade stitching, and a 25-year leather warranty. Get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our launch coverage right here.

Then swing by this landing page for even more models you can use the code above on. Again, prices start from just under $47 shipped.

If the artisan craftsmanship doesn’t get you excited though, make sure you check out this far more affordable genuine leather option we spotted for under $10 Prime shipped at Amazon. Then dive in to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for quick look at some of the best options out there across a host of price ranges with models starting from $5.

Pad & Quill Leather Bomber Strap features:

Inspired by the pilots of World War 2, we set out to design a watch band that meets the demands of the Apple Watch. A handsome and robust leather band that remains amazingly comfortable. One of our favorite features of this strap is the ‘B-Uhren-like’ rivets on both sides of the band. In the second World War, pilots needed these B-Uhren riveted watch bands due to the stresses of combat and managing flight operations. Understandably most of us will not be engaging in aerial combat any time soon. Still, this hand-crafted design is a great remembrance of past heroes and a band ready for any adventure you might come upon.

