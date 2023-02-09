Pad & Quill debuts new full-grain vintage leather Apple Watch pilot strap today at 35% off

While we featured a couple notable sale events on the brand’s straps this year, Pad & Quill has just unveiled its new Leather Apple Watch pilot strap with a solid discount attached. The latest entry into the Pad & Quill lineup of bands is once again inspired by a military aesthetic while featuring the brand’s usual attention to detail, premium materials, and a couple new touches. Now available with a solid launch discount, you’ll want to head below for a closer look, more details, and the discount code.

New Pad & Quill leather Apple Watch pilot strap

As the name suggests, the new Leather Apple Watch Bomber Strap is inspired “by the pilots of World War 2.” One standout element among the usual USA-sourced full-grain, soft leather lining and marine-grade stitching is something known as B-Uhren-like rivets on either side of the band. According to Pad & Quill, during WWII “pilots needed these B-Uhren riveted watch bands due to the stresses of combat and managing flight operations” – a design cue the brand has pulled into its latest creation to add a bit of interest and historical design aesthetic into the mix.

Understandably most of us will not be engaging in aerial combat any time soon. Still, this hand-crafted design is a great remembrance of past heroes and a band ready for any adventure you might come upon. We are utilizing the best leather in the world to craft this strap. American full-grain hides are tanned and finished by one of the most environmentally friendly tanneries in the world.

Joining the discreet signature from the artisan that crafted your leather Apple Watch pilot strap, you’ll also notice new 316L single-bar watch hardware to both match Apple Watch Ultra (it’s also in place on the Series 8 and older version) and to add years of enhanced durability, according to the brand.

The new leather Bomber Strap is available for Apple Watch 42mm and larger (all generations) as well as Apple Watch Ultra. It is designed to fit wrist 120mm to 215mm around.

But best of all, Pad & Quill is offering it in four leather colorways this time (including a new light tobacco tan/brown), and you can land one at a major discount right now. While the brand has informed us that code PQ20 will knock 20% off at checkout to drop your total from $100 down to $80, you can instead use code AW35 to bring it down to $64.97 shipped.

Last we heard from Pad & Quill it was debuting new Apple Watch Ultra Leather Strap and Cuff models just after its new handmade leather iPad Pro cases made an appearance. And be sure to check out the US ballistic fabric Apple Watch Field Strap for another notable option as well.

