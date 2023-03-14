Are you ready for spring? Pit Boss’ wood pellet grill upgrades your outdoor space for $294

Amazon is offering the Pit Boss 440-series Wood Pellet Grill for $293.99 shipped. Down from its normal rate of $337, today’s deal saves $44 from the list price and marks the lowest price that we’ve seen since way back in July of last year when it fell to $278, which is its all-time low. Ready to give your outdoor cooking space a refresh ahead of spring, this pellet grill and smoker brings a lot of versatility to your setup. There’s a removable side shelf/serving tray to put prepped food on right before placing on the grill. You’ll find a digital control board which has an LED readout so you can precisely set the temperature in a range from 180 to 500 degrees. This allows you to both smoke low-and-slow as well as get the grill ripping hot for searing your favorite steak. Keep reading for more.

With your new pellet grill, you’re going to need a bag or two of pellets to get cooking. Traeger is one of the biggest names in pellet grills and you can pick up its pellets for a fairly affordable price on Amazon. There are several wood choices to pick from, but apple is one that you really can’t go wrong with. At $20 per bag, you’ll be able to cook several times over before it’s time to pick up a new one as well.

Be sure to pick up Govee’s Wi-Fi meat thermometer kit that includes four probes to keep an eye on your grilling and smoking adventures. Down to $50 right now at Amazon, you’d typically pay $90 and this discount saves 45%. There’s mobile alerts through the Govee app and with four probes you can both monitor the meat and cabin when smoking, making it quite versatile.

Pit Boss Wood Pellet Grill features:

The Pit Boss 440D2 is made with a Heavy-duty steel construction complete with two large metal wheels for easy transportation. With a Mahogany finish the 440D2 is complete with a High Temp Powder Coat Finish and hopper lid side shelf. The 440D2 comes with a stainless stell thermometer and a solid bottom shelf.

