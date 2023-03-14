Save $120 on Shark’s Anti-Allergen Pet Power Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner kit at $220

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is currently offering the Shark IZ363HT Anti-Allergen Pet Power Cordless Stick Vacuum for $229.99 shipped. Normally going for $350, this 34% discount marks a return to the second-best price we’ve seen for this vacuum model while coming within $30 of the all-time low which has only been seen once before today. This battery-powered vacuum will get you up to 50 minutes of runtime for cleaning your home with PowerFins brush roll easily collecting hair without tangling. You won’t have to worry about dander and dust escaping the dust bin thanks to the built-in HEPA filtration and Anti-Allergen Complete Seal. There are a number of attachments included with the vacuum such as the Pet Multi-Tool which will help collect pet hair off furniture, stairs, and more. The wand attachment will let you vacuum those hard-to-reach areas up high while this unit can also act as a hand vacuum. Head below for more.

If your life is too busy for manual vacuuming, you could instead go with the Anker eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S for $140. This thin robot vacuum cleaner generates up to 1,300Pa of suction while only sitting at 2.85-inches tall so it can clean under your furniture. You can expect upwards of 100 minutes of cleaning on hardwood floors with the robot returning to its charging dock when it needs to recharge. You also get a remote controller for configuring the vacuum schedule and other settings. The 0.6-liter dust box can handle multiple cleanings before needing to be emptied out as well.

Be sure to swing by our home goods hub for the latest deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. If you choose to go with the robot cleaner instead, then you can instead spend your time with the AeroGarden Sprout which is currently marked down to $60. The Sprout can grow three plants at the same time up to 10-inches tall for folks looking for a more affordable and casual indoor growing setup. Outside of that, it delivers the same near effortless, soil-free process with the grow lights included, water notifications, and a three pod seed included (Genovese basil, curly parsley, and dill).

Shark IZ363HT Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner features:

HYPERVELOCITY ACCELERATED SUCTION: Provides incredible cleaning performance in an ultra-lightweight vacuum.

50 MINUTES OF RUNTIME: Removable battery with up to 50 minutes of runtime measured at the hand vacuum in standard mode. Charging time: About 3 Hrs

LOW-PROFILE DESIGN: A streamlined body shape makes this vacuum perfect for cleaning under furniture.

HEPA FILTRATION AND ANTI-ALLERGEN COMPLETE SEAL: Captures and traps dust, allergens, dander, and more, keeping them out of the air you breathe.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!