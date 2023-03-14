Indoor Sprout AeroGarden hits best price in months at $60 (40% off), plus more from $7

AeroGarden has now launched a notable spring sale with various indoor garden systems at 40% off the going rates. These deals are available directly on the AeroGarden site where you’ll find free shipping in orders over $50 and some of them have made their way into a fresh new Amazon sale with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. The deals start from $7 on the spring flower seed pod kits and include some of the brand’s full-on hydroponic indoor garden sets starting from $60 and ranging up to the larger $297 models. Head below for a closer look and more details.

AeroGarden spring sale up to 40% off

AeroGarden is now offering its entry-level, most compact model known as the AeroGarden Sprout for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $100 and currently fetching just under $83 at Amazon, this is 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. We have only seen it go for slightly less than today’s deal twice in the last year on Amazon and those were very limited one-day sales. The Sprout can grow three plants at the same time up to 10-inches tall for folks looking for a more affordable and casual indoor growing setup. Outside of that, it delivers the same near effortless, soil-free process with the grow lights included, water notifications, and a three pod seed included (Genovese basil, curly parsley, and dill).

Browse through all of the models on sale at Amazon right here staring from $70 and then head over to the AeroGarden landing page on the official site for even more options starting from $7.

You can make music with the plants in an AeroGarden like with these do, must most people don’t need that feature anyway. But you will want to head over to our dedicated guide for more discounted gear for around the house and yard this spring including Pit Boss’ wood pellet grill, the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug, and Govee’s Wi-Fi meat thermometer kit, just to name a few. Everything else is waiting for you here.

AeroGarden Sprout features:

Grow up to 3 plants 5X faster than soil

Sleek, modern design

Silent pump for optimal water oxygenation

Automated 10W LED grow light for full spectrum, optimal lighting

Up to 10″ of grow height for herbs, lettuces, tomatoes & more

Touch-sensitive, one-button control

Clear water level indicator window and large water-fill port

Easy, automatic reminders for adding plant food

