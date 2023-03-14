TP-Link’s 802.11ac Deco S4 Mesh Wi-Fi System 3-pack returns to second-best price of $110

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Deco S4 Mesh Wi-Fi 3-pack System for $109.99 shipped. Normally going for $150, this solid $40 discount marks a return to the second-best price we’ve tracked for this bundle while coming within $10 of the all-time low seen once before. This 802.11ac dual-band mesh Wi-Fi system will provide seamless networking coverage across your home up to 5,500-square feet with the network being capable of supporting up to 100 connected devices with ease. The TP-Link Deco app allows you to quickly and easily set up the Wi-Fi system and also manage the network once it is set up. Alexa is also supported to control whether the guest Wi-Fi network is enabled too. Each Deco unit here comes with two Gigabit Ethernet ports so you can connect hardwired devices like TVs and PCs. Keep reading for more.

While each Deco unit has two Ethernet ports for connecting hardwired devices, you may need more for your entertainment center. In that case, be sure to use some of your savings here to pick up the NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $15. This simple plug-and-play switch just needs power and an Ethernet run from your router and you will instantly get four additional ports to use for your consoles and TV. It has an entirely silent operation as there is no fan and can either sit on your entertainment center or be wall mounted for a cleaner look.

If you’d rather have the benefits that come with Wi-Fi 6 and already have a fast ISP plan, you may instead be interested in the latest TP-Link Archer AX80 Dual-Band Router marked down to $200, the all-time low price. As this is a dual-band router, you will have access to 2.4GHz and 5GHz radios to provide wireless networking coverage speeds totaling up to 5,952Mb/s. Beamforming technology is used across the eight high-gain antennas to provide even coverage across your home so there are no dead spots. TP-Link has also now included a combination 2.5GbE WAN/LAN port for those with higher-speed internet plans.

TP-Link Deco S4 Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Get fast and seamless WiFi throughout your home. Three Deco S4 units work together to create a single network that provides coverage up to 5,500 sq. ft, so you can keep your devices connected even as you move about your home. Need more coverage? No problem! All Deco units work together so all you need to do is add another Deco unit to expand your coverage.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!