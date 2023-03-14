Get a head start on spring cleaning with this garage tool hanger/organizer at $15.50 (33% off)

Twinkle Star LLC (97% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 64-inch Garage Tool Hanger/Organizer for $15.46 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $23 at Amazon, today’s deal not only ushers in a 33% discount but also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to help get your yard tools nice and organized ahead of spring, this wall-mount hanger is perfect for tidying up the garage. You’ll find eight large steel and the same number of small steel hooks for a total of 16 to keep things neat and tidy. There are also 16 dowels, as many pegs, and four connectors in the package. All of this combines to deliver an all-in-one organization solution for your garage. Keep reading for more.

If you already have yard tools organized, then pick up this 4-pack of heavy-duty hooks on Amazon for just $9. You’ll find that they can be used to hang your bike, certain lawn tools, and more. Given how many hooks you get here, you’ll be able to organize several items with one purchase in various areas of your garage, while today’s deal keeps the organization locked down to a single place.

Make your own labels when spring cleaning the garage with a Cricut Joy that’s on sale for $99. That’s 41% below its typical going rate and makes now a great time to pick up the budget-friendly vinyl and paper cutter. The compact size makes it a solid choice for those who just want to make labels or cards and cutting permanent vinyl would make it a great choice for labels on items as you get organized this spring.

Twinkle Star Garage Tool Hanger Organizer features:

64 Inch S Hook Garage Tool Holder– This wall mount broom holder could holds yard tools and cleaning supplies on the wall well. Will save much space and keep your room tidy.

Extensive Use– The garage tool organizer has various usages. Ideal for hanging tools like shovel, rakes, spade, broom, mop, and any tool with rod. Also can hang key, umbrella, rope, saw, shears and so on. It is suitable for garden, garage, basement, workshop, closet or shed.

Easy Assemble– Come with 4 pack 16″ ABS rails, 8pcs large galvanized steel hooks and 8pcs small galvanized steel hooks with anti-slip sleeve, 16 screws set with 16 dowels, 16pcs ABS pegs and 4pcs ABS connectors. Each one need 4 screws to install. You could use them all together or in different areas.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!