WD_BLACK’s latest 2,000MB/s 2TB Game Drive SSD returns to Amazon all-time low at $180

Amazon is now offering the latest model WD_BLACK 2TB P40 Game Drive SSD for $179.99 shipped. This model launched last summer at $330 shipped before sliding into the $250 range just ahead of Black Friday last year. It now carries a $253 regular price directly from Western Digital and is now back at the Amazon all-time low for the first time. The 1TB model is still down at the $116.99 we featured a couple months ago as well. As you might know from our hands-on review, the P40 delivers a solid up to 2,000MB/s transfer rate alongside compatibility with PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Mac for game storage as well as the traditional file compatibility you’ll find on a standard issue portable SSD. From there, it shines a halo of multi-color LED lighting on any surface you rest it on all of which is customizable on PC, and it features a metal-plated build with a shock-resistant structure as well. Take a deeper dive right here and head below for more.

As we mentioned above, the 1TB model is still on sale and makes for a notable alternative. And if you can make do with a 500GB there’s even more cash to be saved at $90. But if a non gaming-specific option will work for your needs, check out the Crucical and Seagate portable SSD deals we are tracking right here with options starting from just $43 shipped.

Just remember, we are also seeing a new all-time low on Samsung’s best-selling T7 2TB portable SSD. This was one of the most popular items on 9to5Toys last year and it is now at one of the best prices we have ever tracked. You can get a complete breakdown of the experience and historical pricing details right here alongside the rest of the storage price drops we are tracking here.

WD_BLACK 2TB P40 Game Drive SSD features:

Customize your drive’s RGB lighting with the downloadable WD_BLACK Dashboard (Windows only) to show off your style and make every play personal.

Kick loading into overdrive with a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 interface and speeds up to 2,000MB/s. (Based on read speed. 1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)

Compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. {Compatible with PlayStation 4 Pro or PS4 with system software version 4.50 or higher, PlayStation 5 (Play and store PS4 games; archive PS5 games), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S (Play and store Xbox One games

