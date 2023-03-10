Samsung’s best-selling T7 2TB portable SSD just hit a new Amazon all-time low at $135

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesSamsung
Reg. $170+ $135
Samsung T7 2TB Portable Solid-State Drive in red

Amazon is now offering the Samsung T7 2TB Portable Solid-State Drive in red for $134.99 shipped. This model sold for between $200 and $230 for most of last year at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. These days it fetches a regular price of $170 directly from Samsung and, while the black and blue variants are now on sale for $150 at Amazon, the red model has now hit a new all-time low there. Despite the newer T7 Shield launching in mid 2022, the T7 remains a popular option and was among the best-selling tech on 9to5Toys across 2022. It delivers the same 1,050MB/s speeds as well as the USB 3.2 Gen 2 support and modern USB-C connectivity. It doesn’t include the rubber outer shell of the T7 Shield, but still provides 6-foot drop protection nonetheless and comes in at a lower price point right now. Head below for more details and the rest of this week’s best portable SSD deals. 

Alongside the even more affordable options from PNY that are now at new Amazon all-time lows from $50 and OWC’s wonderful metal Thunderbolt Envoy Mini Portable SSDs hitting the best prices ever, you’ll find all of this week’s best portable SSD storage deals waiting in the list below:

On the microSD side of things, you’ll want to scope out the price drops we are stil tracking on SanDisk’s new Extreme lineup with 190MB/s speeds from $12

Samsung T7 2TB Portable Solid-State Drive features:

Transfers files nearly 9. 5x faster than external hard disk drive (HDD). Reads up to 1,050 MB/s / Writes up to 1,000 MB/s on USB 3.2 Gen 2 supported devices…Data transfer speed may vary depending on the user’s PC environment and the types of data being transferred. USB 3.2 Gen2 and UASP support are required for maximum transfer speed (1,050MB/s)…Dynamic Thermal Guard tech protects the T7 (T7 Touch) from overheating by automatically slowing down the data transfer if necessary.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Samsung

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

BLUETTI’s Spring Sale delivers up to 40% off power st...
LEGO reveals new Dy Bowser Castle set and Donkey Kong f...
Can’t make it to NYC today? Check out Nintendo...
Levi’s Friends and Family Sale offers 30% off sit...
Apple’s new 35W Dual USB-C Charger falls to $45 low (...
Smartphone Accessories: 4-pack 6-foot Nylon MFi Lightni...
Marshall’s delightfully-retro Uxbridge AirPlay 2 smar...
Huffy’s 12V Green Machine electric ride on toy sl...
Load more...
Show More Comments