Apple’s latest 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pros now up to $275 off at new all-time lows

After seeing some Expercom savings go live last week, Amazon is now stepping in to deliver even more enticing savings on Apple’s new 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro for one of the very first times. Marking the third price cut to date, this is the only time we’ve seen it go on sale at the retailer outside of Amazon’s original $50 off launch promotion. Besting that previous offer from the beginning of the year, the new flagship macOS machine sells for $2,299 shipped. That knocks down the usual $2,499 going rate by $200 in order to deliver a new all-time low. This is also $75 under our previous mention.

Over at Expercom, you’ll also find a series of other configurations on sale, delivering added storage capacity and even more RAM with as much as $275 in savings attached. Everything is at a new all-time low, too.

Apple’s new MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form-factors as before, centered around a 16-inch Liquid Retina display. From there, you’re looking at mostly under the hood improvements that come centered around the latest in Apple Silicon. The M2 Pro processor powers the experience to make this Apple’s most capable portable MacBook yet. There’s up to 22-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support for the first time to go alongside a new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. There of course remains the SDXC slot on the side, as well as all of the other adjustments you can read about in our launch coverage that also takes a deeper dive into the performance of the new M2 Pro chip.

The M2 MacBook Air however is always worth bringing into the discussion, even with a $400 discount on the higher-end model above. It’s easily one of the most popular laptops Apple has ever released, and the new M2 chip provides a lot of power for those who don’t think they fully need the M1 Pro performance. It delivers much of the same rounded off form-factor found above, as well as MagSafe charging and the notched FaceTime camera at the top of the screen. Not to mention, you can score a $149 discount on the 256GB capacity, which drops to $1,049 at Amazon right now.

16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro features:

The 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max takes power and speed to the next level, whether it’s on battery or plugged in. With a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, all the ports you need, and all-day battery life—this pro laptop goes anywhere you need. Up to 12-core CPU delivers speeds up to 20 percent faster to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever

