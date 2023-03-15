Keep track of your keychain with KeySmart’s Find My organizer at a $49 all-time low (Reg. $70)

You can now score the KeySmart iPro Apple Find My Key Organizer for $48.99 shipped via the brand’s official Amazon storefront. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. While it typically fetches $80 on Amazon, this relatively new release actually carries a $70 regular price directly from KeySmart and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also $7 under our previous mention for a new Amazon all-time low. Separating itself from the $40 AirTag option as a more high-end solution, the iPro works directly “with the Find My app on your iPhone so you can quickly find your misplaced keys around the house or see their last location on a map” with no AirTag required. Powered via a built-in rechargeable lithium battery that runs for about 30 days before it needs a charge, it can even automatically notify you if it thinks you’re accidentally leaving your keys behind. from there, you can expect the usual KeySmart experience with the ability to house up to 14 keys alongside an included LED flashlight, a place to attach a key fob, and a bottle opener tool. More details below.

If the high-tech version above is a bit much for you, there are far more affordable options out there that leave out the Find My and AirTag action. The KeySmart Compact model, for example, comes in at $18 Prime shipped right now and delivers a similar experience, housing up to eight of your most important keys, without any of the extras.

Some folks might also want to scope out the eco-tanned leather Key Case and multi-tool combo from Bellroy we featured previously. If the KeySmart models aren’t your style, the more artisan approach from Bellroy is worth a closer look when it comes to keychain organization in 2023, with some customization options, add-on tools, your choice of leather color, and more.

KeySmart iPro Apple Find My Key Organizer features:

The KeySmart iPro key holder is the ultimate solution for anyone who is tired of misplacing their keys. The compact key holder is designed to work seamlessly with the Apple Find My App, giving you access to Apple Find My network to help you find your missing keys. Say goodbye to the frustration of misplacing your keys and embrace the peace of mind that comes with owning the KeySmart iPro key finder. The KeySmart iPro is a smart solution for keeping your keys organized and easy to find. With the FindMy app, you can make your keys play a tune to locate them quickly. And if you misplace your phone, simply press the button on the KeySmart iPro to make it ring, even on silent mode. Stay organized and never waste time searching for your essentials again!

