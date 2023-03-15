Olight’s latest Arkfeld LED flashlight outputs both white and UV light with first sale at $60

Olight is offering its latest Arkfeld 1,000-lumen White/UV LED Flashlight for $59.98 shipped. For comparison, it typically goes for $80 and has gone for as much at Amazon until falling to $64 there. Today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked since the flashlight’s release last month. If you’re looking for a multi-function flashlight, the Arkfeld is a solid option. With two different light sources, you’ll find a traditional white 1,000-lumen LED as the focal point of this model. But, in addition to that, there’s a 580mW UV light that can be used to help detect things that are invisible to the naked eye. Whether you want to track down pet urine stains, verify a hotel or bathroom is clean before using it, or just light up your shoes for fun, the UV light is simply the flip of a switch away. There’s a built-in rechargeable battery as well, so you don’t have to worry about changing it out when the charge gets low. And, unlike the previous version of the Arkfeld that had a laser pointed, this model has a dual-function clip that can be used forward or backward, which is something that I’ve personally missed when using my original model. Keep reading for more.

If you just need a spare compact flashlight, it’s hard for me not to recommend the OLIGHT i3E EOS. This light is is my go-to for those who want a budget-friendly flashlight that’s also pretty bright. Powered by a single (included) AAA battery, you’ll find 90 lumens of brightness here which is plenty to see in the dark when walking around outside. Plus, it’s just $10, making it quite budget-friendly as well.

Don’t forget to check out the deal that we found on KeySmart’s Find My key organizer. It’s designed to keep your house and work keys neat and tidy, always at the ready. And, should they go missing, you can simply just use Apple’s Find My network to track them down. On sale for $49, this marks an all-time low that we’ve tracked and you’d normally pay $70 for the KeySmart.

Olight Arkfeld UV Flashlight features:

365nm wavelength and 580mW UV light helps to detect pet urine stains on carpets that are invisible to the naked eye and is perfect for hotel/washroom cleanliness checking. Two-way pocket clip plus magnetic tail clamp tightly onto your caps, shirts, and pockets. Anti-slip grip and new lanyard hole design to ensure a better user experience. With 2 color temperatures, 5 brightness levels with a max output of 1,000 lumens, Arkfeld UV’s memory function enables you to select the mode you need with one single click. Powered by a built-in rechargeable battery, the charging cable easily snaps onto the tail of the EDC flashlight.

