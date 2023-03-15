Populele 2 Smart Concert Ukulele drops to $160 (Reg. $200)

In the technological age that we live in, learning new hobbies like instruments has never been more immersive and accessible. From how-to videos on YouTube to advanced tools that teach you how to use them, the world is becoming an increasingly friendlier habitat for the DIY human. If you’ve been curious about learning how to play an instrument, then you might want to consider taking advantage of this deal on a Populele 2 Smart Concert Ukulele, which is on sale for a limited time for just $159.99 (reg. $199).

Designed for beginners, this tech-forward instrument features a 56-LED fretboard, and a vast library of hundreds of songs that have served as pop hits around the world. It comes with beginner-to-advanced level courses that help you learn by playing along to songs and working with iformative functions like the ukulele’s line graph, tuner, and recorded video sharing capabilities.

You can achieve some real high-level instrumentation with this deal as well. The ukulelel’s precise tuning capabilites come with a fully enclosed 18-tooth piano twist, full bass, and transparent treble. It’s also build with PVDF carbon strings that are soft on fingers that are building up strength learning new songs.

Whether you’re an adult who has always wanted to learn how to play music, or you’re shopping for your kid and want to set them up for a life that can include performance and culture — this ukulele deal is more than worth taking a serious look at. Even if you don’t intend on becoming a serious musician, being able to pick up this piece of technology and learn how to pluck the acoustics of a random pop hit is honestly a great time, and not a bad toy to keep around for parties.

Prices subject to change.

