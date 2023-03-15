Samsung’s 2TB T7 Shield Portable SSD just hit one of its best prices ever at $140 shipped

Joining the collection of models we spotted on sale yesterday, Amazon has now knocked the price of the Samsung T7 Shield 2TB Portable Solid-State Drive down to $139.99 shipped in beige and blue. This one launched last spring at $240 shipped and carries a regular price of $200 directly from Samsung lately. Today’s deal is $10 under our previous mention and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon outside of a very brief $120 offer last summer that didn’t even last the whole day. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, you’re looking at up to 1,050MB/s speeds, USB-C connectivity, support for USB 3.2 Gen2 gear, and compatibility with PC, Mac, Android devices, gaming consoles, and more. The “high-tech rubber exterior and Dynamic Thermal Guard” to “maintain steady performance” is nice a touch as well. Get some additional details right here and head below for more.

As we mentioned above, there are plenty of other portable SSD deals to check out right now. While the Shield option above is quite a notable price, there are a few others marked down to even more affordable listings right now starting from $80 including the previous-generation T7, SanDisk’s Extreme lineup, 2TB of WD Elements for $110, and much more. Everything is waiting for you right here.

But if you’re looking for the latest and greatest, SanDisk’s 2700MB/s portable Thunderbolt SSD, known as the PRO-G40, is certainly worth look. One of the best options we have ever had a chance to get hands-on with, you can get a complete breakdown of what it’s all about in our review feature right here.

Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD features:

Tough, fast, and compact, the all new rugged PSSD T7 Shield is built to endure with the space to create thanks to an IP65 rating for Dust* and Water** resistance…Transfer massive files in seconds; USB 3.2 Gen 2 and PCIe NVMe achieve soaring sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s***, allowing you to edit directly from the drive; The high-tech rubber exterior with Dynamic Thermal Guard controls heat to maintain steady performance for even giant projects. Ready for the rough and tumble; Shoot on location and wander the wild while feeling confident your data is securely resistant against water* and dust** with an IP65 rating; The rugged design and advanced outer elastomer add extra durability to even endure a 9.8 foot drop.

