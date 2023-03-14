SanDisk’s Extreme Portable SSD just hit the Amazon all-time low from $75, more from $80

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 500GB Extreme Portable Solid-State Drive for $74.99 shipped. Note: You might have to go down below the price on this page to the “Other Sellers” section to find the direct Amazon listing. We have seen this one go for as much as $105 over the last year and it is now on sale at Best Buy $76. It regularly sells for $90 directly from Western Digital and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. You’ll also find the 1TB model going for $99, or within $6 of the best Amazon price. Both one of our favorite and the most popular options out there, it delivers NVMe performance with speeds up to 1,050MB/s and a rubberized housing. This model also delivers 2-meter drop protection as well as IP55 water- and dust-resistance with a handy carabiner clip loop and 256‐bit AES hardware encryption. More details below.

More portable SSD deals:

On the microSD side of this week’s storage deals, you’ll find some great deals on the latest Amazon Samsung sale starting from $12.50 Prime shipped. But one particular standout here has Samsung’s 160MB/s PRO 128GB microSD card at a new Amazon all-time low of $15 and all of the details you need on this offer are right here.

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD features:

Get NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; Performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.

Up to 2 meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance (3) mean this tough drive can take a beating

Use the handy Carabiner loop to secure it to your belt loop or backpack for extra peace of mind

Help keep private content private with the included password protection featuring 256‐bit AES hardware encryption (2)

Back up mobile content quickly and easily thanks to compatibility with a range of USB Type-C smart phones

