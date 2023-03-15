TP-Link’s 2-node Deco X68 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System falls to new low of $154 (Save 38%)

Amazon is now offering the TP-Link Deco X68 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System 2-pack for $153.99 shipped. Normally going for $250, this 38% discount, or solid $96 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by $36. Shipping with two mesh units, the Deco X68 system can cover an area of up to 5,500-square feet in seamless Wi-Fi 6 networking with speeds reaching up to 3,600Mb/s across the three bands. You will be able to configure and monitor your Wi-Fi with the TP-Link Deco app which is a nice touch. Alexa integration is also included so you can turn the guest Wi-Fi on and off with just your voice. Each unit has two Ethernet ports, four in total, for connecting wired devices anywhere. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more and keep reading below.

While each Deco unit has two Ethernet ports for connecting hard-wired devices, you may need more for your entertainment center. In that case, be sure to use some of your savings here to pick up the NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $15. This simple plug-and-play switch just needs power and an Ethernet run from your router and you will instantly get four additional ports to use for your consoles and TV. It has an entirely silent operation as there is no fan and can either sit on your entertainment center or be wall mounted for a cleaner look.

Want to save some cash and don’t need the benefits of Wi-Fi 6 coverage? We’re currently tracking the TP-Link Deco S4 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System 3-pack marked down to $110, the second-best price. This 802.11ac dual-band mesh Wi-Fi system will provide seamless networking coverage across your home up to 5,500-square feet with the network being capable of supporting up to 100 connected devices with ease. The TP-Link Deco app allows you to quickly and easily set up the Wi-Fi system and also manage the network once it is set up.

TP-Link Deco X68 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System features:

Tri-Band WiFi 6 Mesh WiFi: Next-gen WiFi 6 AX3600 whole home mesh system to eliminate weak WiFi for good. Perfect for 4K streaming, intense online gaming, and more throughout your whole home

Boosted Seamless Coverage: Achieve seamless whole-home coverage up to 5500 Sq.Ft. with a clearer and stronger whole-home WiFi signal generated by Wi-Fi 6

One Unified Network: Multiple units form a whole-home network that auto-selects the best connection as you move around your home

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!