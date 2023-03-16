Audio-Technica’s closed-back gaming headset with mic sees first discount of 2023 to $89

Amazon is offering the Audio-Technica ATH-GL3WH Closed-Back Gaming Headset for $89 shipped. Down $10 from its normal rate, today’s deal marks the first discount that we’ve seen so far this year. It also comes within $6 of the all-time low as well, marking a return to the second-best price all-time. With a closed-back design, this set of headphones will give good sound isolation as well as deliver an immersive experience. There’s a flexible and detachable boom microphone that has a “highly directional pickup” so you can stay in contact with your teammates. On top of that, there’s a volume control dial and mute switch built into the left ear cup so you can control these headphones with ease. Keep reading for more.

Put your savings to work and pick up this headphone stand at Amazon for $9.50 once you clip the on-page coupon. A headphone stand is a great way to tidy up your desk setup and also makes it easy to find your headset whenever it comes time to game. Plus, being comprised of aluminum, you’ll enjoy a premium build here without breaking the bank.

Also consider picking up Samsung’s latest Odyssey Ark mini-LED monitor that’s on sale for a new low of $1,500 off. That’s right, this high-end premium display is down to $2,000 right now, delivering a large 55-inch 4K panel that features a 165Hz refresh rate to your desk. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide for all the other ways you can save on upgrading your setup.

Audio-Technica Closed-Back Gaming Headset features:

Closed-back headset provides excellent sound isolation for a truly immersive gaming experience

Large-diameter 45 mm drivers deliver high-resolution audio with exquisite detail

Incredibly lightweight headset (less than 230 grams) offers long hours of comfortable gaming

State-of-the-art, flexible (and detachable) boom microphone, with highly directional pickup, provides crystal-clear in-game voice communication

Volume control dial and mute switch are built into the left earcup for convenient control of the microphone

