Canon’s 24MP EOS Rebel SL3 DSLR comes with an 18-55mm kit lens at $680 low (Save $69)

For a limited time, Woot is offering the Canon EOS Rebel SL3 DSLR with EF-S 18-55mm Lens Kit for $679.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $749, this solid $69 discount marks the lowest price we can find for this camera and lens kit with Amazon, B&H, and even Canon charging the normal $749 going rate. We haven’t seen this camera lower at Amazon over the past year as well. You do receive a one-year Canon manufacturer warranty here. The EOS Rebel SL3 comes equipped with a 24.1-megapixel image sensor with processing provided by the DIGIC 8 chip. While you can take all the pictures you want, you may also want to record video and you will be able to capture moments in 4K here. Adjusting camera settings and viewing pictures is easy thanks to the 3-inch Vari-Angle touchscreen display. Transfering pictures to your phone is easy with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support. If you’ve been looking to get into photography, this is a kit to check out as it comes complete with the camera body and a starter kit lens. Head below for more.

While you can take shots handheld, you do get a lot more flexibility if you use a tripod. You can take some of your savings here and grab the SmallRig 68-inch Foldable Aluminum Camera Tripod for $60. When it comes to tripods like these, you do end up paying a premium, especially those that come with ballheads. You will be able to mount the camera directly to the tripod with multiple adjustment points in the legs so you can aim the camera exactly where you want. You could even pick up a ballhead later on down the line to gain even more flexibility.

Most manufacturers are moving away from DSLR-style cameras in favor of mirrorless. Canon is among those and recently announced two new entries to its EOS R lineup: the R50 and R8. The new entry-level EOS R50 features a 24MP APS-C image sensor capable of recording up to 4K30p video for a great all-around package. Stepping up from there is the EOS R8 full-frame mirrorless camera which also captures 24MP pictures and steps up to 4K60p video. Be sure to check out our announcement coverage to learn more about these new mirrorless cameras if you’re interested.

Canon EOS Rebel SL3 DSLR features:

Whether you’re a first time SLR user, an aspiring photo enthusiast, or someone looking to capture those amazing family moments, the Canon EOS Rebel SL3 can be the perfect companion. It’s the smallest and lightest EOS DSLR camera to date*, and is equipped with 4K recording capability, Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF, and a vari-angle LCD for selfies and fun angles. Its 24.1 Megapixel (APS-C) CMOS Sensor combines with the powerful DIGIC 8 Processor for amazing performance and results, and the EOS Rebel SL3 even lets you channel your creativity with options like 4K Time-lapse movies and Creative Assist. Wherever you are and wherever you go, the EOS Rebel SL3 camera makes it simple to capture stunning photos and videos to view and share.

