Canon’s new EOS R50 APS-C and R8 full-frame mirrorless cameras capture 24MP pictures

While Nikon is adding some new lenses to its lineup, Canon is announcing a couple of new mirrorless cameras to expand its EOS R lineup. The new entry-level EOS R50 features a 24MP APS-C image sensor capable of recording up to 4K30p video for a great all-around package. Stepping up from there is the EOS R8 full-frame mirrorless camera which also captures 24MP pictures and 4K60p video. Outside of the different sensor types here, these two new cameras feature the same DIGIC X image processor and dual pixel CMOS auto-focus system. Alongside these new cameras, Canon is also launching two new lenses, the RF-S55-210mm f/5-7.1 IS STM and RF24-50mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM. Keep reading below the fold to learn more about these cameras and lenses.

Entry-level, compact mirrorless camera

The all-new Canon EOS R50 mirrorless camera is a compact and lightweight entry-level model for the brand’s EOS R lineup. The APS-C CMOS image sensor used here is capable of capturing 24MP pictures and videos up to 4K30p and is paired with the DIGIC X image processor. These two working together with the electronic shutter allow the R50 to capture up to 15 pictures per second. Canon has also implemented its Dual Pixel CMOS Auto-Focus II system which uses 651 zones to ensure you can achieve accurate focus while shooting wildlife or landscapes. This system can even track people, animals, and vehicles to make shooting easier as well.

Canon EOS R50 Mirrorless Camera

Step up to the full-frame model

Canon is also announcing its new EOS R8 mirrorless camera which shares some features with the R50 discussed above. The primary difference here is the 24MP CMOS full-frame sensor integrated within the R8 though the same DIGIC X image processor is used. The same Dual Pixel CMOS Auto-Focus II system is also used here though it has an upgraded 1,053 zones thanks to the larger image sensor. Though the image resolution of the R8 is the same as the R50, you will be able to record 4K60p 10-bit video with support for Canon Log 3 for better dynamic range while editing. Another improvement here is the step up to 40FPS when taking pictures using the electronic shutter.

Canon EOS R8 Mirrorless Camera

New lenses for the new cameras

Alongside these new camera bodies, Canon is also announcing two new EOS RF lenses. You’ll find that each lens here is specifically designed for different models, like the new RF-S 55-210mm f/5-7.1 IS STM, which is meant for the APS-C sensor cameras. While it is optimized for the smaller sensor size, you can use this lens with full-frame cameras like the R8. As the IS moniker indicates, this lens is equipped with 4.5 stops of image stabilization to help with shooting when all the way zoomed in. The other lens announced is the RF 24-50mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM to add a wide-to-normal zoom entry to its existing lineup. The stepper motor integrated here remains quiet while operating so it can even be used while filming.

Availability

The all-new Canon EOS R50 and R8 Mirrorless Cameras are set to become available in Spring 2023 with pre-orders open now. The entry-level R50 camera has its MSRP set at $679.99 and the full-frame camera is marked up at $1,499. In terms of the lenses, the RF-S 55-210mm f/5-7.1 IS STM lens has an MSRP set at $349.99, and the smaller RF 24-50mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM lens will retail for $299.99. Head below for links to where you can pre-order these cameras and lenses today.

9to5Toys’ Take

The new EOS R50 mirrorless camera Canon is releasing here looks like a compelling option for those looking to switch to a mirrorless setup or even looking to get into photography for the first time. Even the EOS R8 is a great deal for a full-frame camera at the MSRP.

