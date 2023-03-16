Cole Haan Spring Refresh Event takes up to 40% off hundreds of styles from $5

The Cole Haan Spring Refresh Sale takes up to 40% off hundreds of styles with deals from $5. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on boat shoes, dress styles, running shoes, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Generation ZERØGRAND II Shoes that are currently marked down to $95 and originally sold for $140. This style is available in six color options and provides lightweight cushioning to promote comfort. It also has ventilating details and temp-regulating materials that help to stay cool and dry all day long. One of the best parts about these shoes is that they can easily be dressed up or down. Head below to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

