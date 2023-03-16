Dell’s Inspiron 16 Plus laptop has a 16:10 3K display, RTX 3050, and Thunderbolt 4 at $1,250

Amazon is offering the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Laptop for $1,249.99 shipped. Today’s deal delivers $150 in savings from the normal $1,400 going rate and also marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked. The centerpiece of Dell’s Inspiron 16 Plus is its display, sporting a 16-inch 16:10 3K screen. It’s anti-glare and comes in at 300-nits of brightness, making it a solid choice for your on-the-go workflow. There’s a 12th Generation i7-12700H processor with 14 cores and 20 threads of power to handle just about anything you might want to do. There’s also 16GB of DDR5 RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD, and the RTX 3050 GPU to make this a solid choice for either gaming or content creation. Plus, with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity as well as Thunderbolt 4, you’ll be able to enjoy the latest connection standards. Keep reading for more.

Pick up UGREEN’s 6-in-1 USB-C hub to further expand your new laptop’s capabilities. You’ll find that this delivers 4K30 HDMI, three USB-A 3.0, and also microSD/SD support with only a single plug needed. Coming in at $22 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon, this is a great way to plug in legacy devices or hook up a secondary monitor to your laptop should the need arise.

If you need more than 512GB of storage though, consider picking up the Samsung T7 2TB portable SSD that’s on sale at $128. This is the best price yet on a 9to5Toys’ favorite, making now a great time to add an extra 2TB of storage to your laptop. Being portable, only the included USB-C cable is required for this drive to function, with no external power source being needed.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus Laptop features:

Enjoy the 3K resolution display for detailed images while you work and play. Don’t let anything interrupt your next streaming marathon with 300-nit brightness, so you can watch whether you’re inside or outside. With a 100% sRGB color gamut, you’ll enjoy rich color.

