Samsung’s 9to5Toys favorite T7 2TB Portable SSD just hit the best price yet at $128 in grey

Update: While the $135 deal below on the red model has now jumped up in price, the grey variant is now even lower at $127.99 shipped. Regularly $170 these days, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find.

Amazon is now offering the Samsung T7 2TB Portable Solid-State Drive in red for $134.99 shipped . This model sold for between $200 and $230 for most of last year at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. These days it fetches a regular price of $170 directly from Samsung and, while the black and blue variants are now on sale for $150 at Amazon, the red model has now hit a new all-time low there. Despite the newer T7 Shield launching in mid 2022, the T7 remains a popular option and was among the best-selling tech on 9to5Toys across 2022. It delivers the same 1,050MB/s speeds as well as the USB 3.2 Gen 2 support and modern USB-C connectivity. It doesn’t include the rubber outer shell of the T7 Shield, but still provides 6-foot drop protection nonetheless and comes in at a lower price point right now. Head below for more details and the rest of this week’s best portable SSD deals.

Alongside the even more affordable options from PNY that are now at new Amazon all-time lows from $50 and OWC’s wonderful metal Thunderbolt Envoy Mini Portable SSDs hitting the best prices ever, you’ll find all of this week’s best portable SSD storage deals waiting in the list below:

Samsung T7 2TB Portable Solid-State Drive features:

Transfers files nearly 9. 5x faster than external hard disk drive (HDD). Reads up to 1,050 MB/s / Writes up to 1,000 MB/s on USB 3.2 Gen 2 supported devices…Data transfer speed may vary depending on the user’s PC environment and the types of data being transferred. USB 3.2 Gen2 and UASP support are required for maximum transfer speed (1,050MB/s)…Dynamic Thermal Guard tech protects the T7 (T7 Touch) from overheating by automatically slowing down the data transfer if necessary.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!