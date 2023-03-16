Masterbuilt’s analog electric smoker gets you ready for spring cookouts at $190 ($55 off)

Reg. $245 $190

Amazon is offering the Masterbuilt Analog Electric Smoker for $189.99 shipped. Down from a normal rate of $245 at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at more than 22% off and delivers the best price that we’ve seen since back in November when it hit $115. If you’re like me and ready to get outside and cooking once warmer weather comes, this smoker is a great way to do that this coming spring. There’s a built-in temperature gauge so you can monitor the cabin temp without opening the door, and the wood chip tray slides out so you can add more chips or remove the ash while leaving the cabin closed. You’ll find three chrome-coated smoking racks inside and there’s a 1,500W heating element to cook your food without using any propane or other forms of heating. Keep reading for more.

Not sure what flavor you want to impart when smoking? Well, after picking up a smoker personally a few weeks ago, maple has quickly become our favorite. Weber has four different woods to choose from, including apple, cherry, mesquite, and pecan. The bags each weigh two pounds and come in at $5 or less on Amazon. This all-natural wood will impart various flavors to your smoked meals, delivering a unique experience no matter which one you pick.

Don’t forget to check out the Bose pre-spring event that’s going on right now. There, you’ll find discounts of up to $150 off Bluetooth speakers and much more. In fact, for $89, you can pick up the Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker which makes for a great time listening to tunes outside with friends and family this spring.

Masterbuilt Analog Electric Smoker features:

With the Masterbuilt 30-inch Analog Electric Smoker, you’ll achieve competition-ready results in your own backyard, without the hassle of charcoal or propane. Simply plug this smoker in, set the analog controls, and it does the work! The three chrome-coated racks provide plenty of room to smoke up to 3 chickens, 2 turkeys, 3 racks or ribs, or 3 pork butts. Master the art of smoking with Masterbuilt.

