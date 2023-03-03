Bose pre-spring event: Up to $150 off Bluetooth speakers, home theater gear, more from $89

Joining this morning’s big-time headphone deals, Bose has now launched its pre-spring sale event. Delivering up to $150 in savings on a range of its celebrated and high-quality audio gear, you’ll find deals on everything from its portable Bluetooth speakers and smart glasses to a range of its home theater gear. Some of these price drops have made their way over to Amazon if you would prefer to take that route, but you’ll also find them live directly on the official Bose site alongside some refurbished listings for even less – as a reminder Bose refurbished gear ships with he same warranty as the new stuff. More details and a closer look at the deals are waiting for you below the fold.

Bose pre-spring Portable Bluetooth speakers:

Bose Home theater deals:

As we mentioned above, if it’s the Bose headphones you’re after pre-spring price drops are now live on those as well. That includes both the recently-released QuietComfort earbuds and the 45 ANC over-ears with all of the details you need waiting right here.

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ features:

More sound all around—Engineered to deliver true 360° sound for consistent, uniform coverage from a bluetooth speaker. SoundLink Revolve II plays louder and deeper with longer battery life than SoundLink Revolve II

Improved battery life — With up to 17 hours from a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, you get more play time than the original SoundLink Revolve speaker. Charging is easy via the Micro-B USB port

Durable portable speaker—SoundLink Revolve II is dust and water resistant (IP55 rating), so it will stand up to splashes by the pool. Plus, it’s easy to grab and go, with a flexible fabric handle

Built-in microphone — Take calls and access your device’s default voice assistant right from the portable speaker. Or connect the speaker to an Amazon Alexa-enabled device, like the Echo Dot, for even more hands-free control of your music.

