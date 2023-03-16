Save $250 on Microsoft’s latest 13-inch Surface Pro 9 at second-best price of $1,350

Amazon is currently offering the latest Microsoft Surface Pro 9 13-inch i7/16GB/256GB Tablet Computer for $1,349.99 shipped. Launching for $1,600 last November, today’s deal is now dropping this computer down 16%, or a solid $250 to the new second-best price we’ve seen for this build. We did see this model drop $1 lower over the December holidays. The 12th Gen Intel i7 10-core processor and 16GB of system memory will power through pretty much any application and could even handle some light gaming, though you won’t have space to store said games with only 256GB of SSD storage built-in. Two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports alongside Wi-Fi 6 means you will have fast wireless internet and attached peripheral connections will have up to 40Gb/s link speeds. Unlike some of the other Surface Pro tablets, this model only supports Wi-Fi connections with no cellular connectivity. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

While the deal above does not include a keyboard, you can grab the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard with Slim Pen 2 for $240. Covered in luxurious Alcantara, this mechanical keyboard cover attaches magnetically to the Surface Pro with the large glass touchpad further enhancing the premium experience. There is even a dedicated Surface Slim Pen 2 storage area that will have it ready to go at a moment’s notice. Speaking of the Slim Pen 2, it features a haptic motor to bring the feeling of drawing and writing out from the screen and into your hand.

If you’d rather make the jump over to Apple Silicon you can with Apple’s new 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro down at $2,299, a new all-time low price. Apple’s new MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form-factors as before, centered around a 16-inch Liquid Retina display. From there, you’re looking at mostly under the hood improvements that come centered around the latest in Apple Silicon. The M2 Pro processor powers the experience to make this Apple’s most capable portable MacBook yet. There’s up to 22-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support for the first time to go alongside a new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 13-inch i7/16GB/256GB features:

Surface Pro 9 gives you the tablet flexibility you want and the laptop performance and battery life you need to move through your day—all in one ultra-portable device. Now with powerful new processors, and choice of vibrant colors. Some accessories and software sold separately. Surface Slim Pen 2 sold separately. Surface Pro Signature Keyboard and Surface Pro Keyboard are sold separately. Only Surface Pro Signature Keyboard has Surf ace Slim Pen 2 storage and charging capabilities. Surface Pro 9 with 12th Gen Intel Core processors and storage of 512GB and above are built on the Intel Evo platform.

