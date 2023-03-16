TP-Link’s Wi-Fi 6E Deco XE75 Pro Mesh System 2-pack with 2.5GbE returns to $270 (Save 23%)

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Deco XE75 Pro Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System 2-pack for $269.99 shipped. Normally going for $350, this 23% discount, or solid $80 price drop marks a return to the second-best price we’ve tracked only once before while coming within $15 of the all-time low. Though NETGEAR is moving on to Wi-Fi 7, this TP-Link system uses the Wi-Fi 6E standard which opened up the 6GHz spectrum for everyone to use. Covering up to 5,500-square feet, setup is handled with the Deco app that will then allow for simple management over the network with Alexa integration to allow hands-free control over whether the guest Wi-Fi is enabled. As an upgrade over the existing XE75 system, you now have access to 2.5GbE for even faster data transfers and Wi-Fi. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

While each Deco unit has two Gigabit Ethernet ports for connecting hard-wired devices, you may need more for your entertainment center. In that case, be sure to use some of your savings here to pick up the NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $15. This simple plug-and-play switch just needs power and an Ethernet run from your router and you will instantly get four additional ports to use for your consoles and TV. It has an entirely silent operation as there is no fan and can either sit on your entertainment center or be wall mounted for a cleaner look.

As mentioned above, NETGEAR is now moving on from Wi-Fi 6E and is looking to the future with Wi-Fi 7. It recently unveiled what it’s calling the “first Wi-Fi 7 router” and its specs are pretty impressive. This model will come with 2.4, 5, and 6GHz radios with full backwards compatibility from Wi-Fi 7 for legacy devices. The single unit can cover a home up to 3,500-square feet with wireless speeds of up to 19Gb/s across 200 concurrent devices. The WAN port on this router supports 10GbE connections from your ISP, and there is even a single 10GbE LAN port so you can achieve full speed on your desktop, assuming your PC is properly equipped. Be sure to learn more about this router in our announcement coverage.

TP-Link Deco XE75 Pro Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System features:

Beyond the Speed of Gigabit – A 2.5 Gbps port and 2 Gigabit ports per unit allow you to take full advantage of your Multi-Gig broadband speed (Ideal for gigabit+ internet plans up to 2.5 Gbps). Plug your PCs, smart TVs, or game consoles into the ports for blazing-fast wired connections

Easy Setup and Management – The Deco app helps you set up your network in minutes with clear visual guidance and keeps you in control even when you are not home; Works with Alexa as well Turn on or off Guest Wi-Fi by simple voice commands

AI-Driven Mesh – Deco XE75 Pro delivers smart WiFi that follows you wherever you are, without interruption. It automatically learns your network environment, client quality, and user behaviors

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!