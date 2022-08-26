TP-Link brings 2.5Gb Ethernet to all-new Deco XE75 Pro Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System

After launching its first Wi-Fi 6E mesh system back in April, TP-Link is now launching its professional entry, the Deco XE75 Pro. Wi-Fi 6E support is still a prominent feature here with the tri-band setup using the usual 2.4 and 5.0 GHz bands in addition to the all-new 6.0GHz band. However, users will now have access to a 2.5Gb Ethernet connection allowing for greater throughput. This is a major upgrade over the normal gigabit connections in the XE75 model and is aimed at professionals dealing with large amounts of data. Keep reading below to learn more.

The Deco XE75 Pro is a mesh Wi-Fi system that can cover up to 5,500-square feet with just two units with AI learning “various network environments to provide the optimal WiFi unique to users’ homes, ensuring it delivers smarter WiFi without interruption.” Don’t be turned away by the Wi-Fi 6E name though; the Deco XE75 Pro is fully backward compatible and older devices will be able to connect to the Wi-Fi network put out by the units. From the outside, this new system appears practically identical to the XE75 launched earlier this year. However, the biggest addition is seen inside with the inclusion of a 2.5Gb Ethernet port. This is the perfect addition for professionals who deal with lots of data and those with greater than gigabit internet plans.

As is standard with the Deco series of mesh systems, setup is handled through the Deco app by guiding you through the process and then allowing remote network management once you’re up and running. The Deco XE75 system also uses TP-Link HomeShield to protect against cyber threats, provide robust parental controls, prioritize bandwidth, and more.

TP-Link Deco XE75 Pro availability

To celebrate the launch of the Deco XE75 Pro, TP-Link is offering a $60 discount on the 2-pack bundle on Amazon with code 15XE75PRO at checkout. This drops the price down to $339.99 shipped there. Otherwise, you will have to pay $399.99 which is its MSRP. There will be a 3-pack option that will become available in the next month or so on Amazon with this bundle shipping now from Best Buy at $599.99.

If you want to get an idea of what it will be like to use this new mesh system, be sure to check out our hands-on review of the XE75 system that launched back in April.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I would have liked to see every port on the base stations be 2.5-gigabit, even the inclusion of one is great for professionals who deal with large amounts of data. Wi-Fi 6E is truly the next big deal in wireless networking with the latencies and speeds that are possible on compatible devices. Imagine getting hard-wired internet speeds and latency over a wireless connection. That’s what Wi-Fi 6E brings to the table.

