Best Buy launches weekend sale with $200 off M2 MacBook Pro, Segway EVs, much more

Best Buy is heading into the weekend today by launching its latest 3-day sale. Delivering the kind of savings we typically only seen on holiday weekends, the retailer is dishing out some of the best discounts to date across Apple’s latest MacBooks, iPads, and accessories, alongside TVs, electric vehicles, and so much more. You’ll also enjoy free shipping on just about everything as well as in-store pickup on the lot, as well. Amazon is also getting in on the savings to match many of the discounts, as well. Head below for all of the Best Buy weekend highlights or just shop the savings for yourself right here.

Delivering better than Black Friday pricing, our favorite discount from the sale has Best Buy now offering Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Pro 256GB for $1,099. Normally fetching $1,299, today’s offer is marking the first chance to save this year while delivering a match of the all-time low. The $200 discount clocks in at $50 below the Black Friday pricing, too. Apple’s new M2 MacBook Pro just launched last summer as the latest entry-level prosumer-tier macOS machine.

This time around you’re looking at all of the performance improvements offered by the M2 chip and its 10-core GPU to go alongside upwards of 8GB of memory and at least 256GB of storage. The 13.3-inch Retina Display and its 500 nits of brightness with P3 wide color support are complemented by a pair of Thunderbolt ports, Wi-Fi 6, and the latest backlit Magic Keyboard. While it isn’t our favorite M2 device around these parts, there’s something to be said for it with $200 in savings attached.

Other notable discounts:

Then make sure to shop everything else in this Best Buy weekend sale before the discounts all end come Monday.

M2 MacBook Pro features:

This lightweight mobile workstation features an Apple M2 8-Core processor that is designed to deliver up to 18 percent greater, or 1.4x faster, performance compared to the previous M1 CPU while maintaining high battery efficiency. Its 10-core integrated GPU is also 35 percent faster than the M1, which significantly cuts down rendering times when working with intensive applications. The 13.3″ Retina display features a 2560 x 1600 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, wide P3 color gamut support, and more. With 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage, you can quickly multitask applications and load large video clips and project files.

