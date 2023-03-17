Crocs Shamrockin’ Savings takes up to 50% off select styles: Clogs, sneakers, more

The Crocs Shamrockin’ Savings Event takes up to 50% off select styles of clogs, sneakers, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A highlight from this sale is the All-Terrain Clogs that offer sizing for everyone and are currently marked down to $41. For comparison, these clogs are regularly priced at $55. This style is available in three color options and has rugged outsole to keep traction on any surface. It also has an adjustable turbo strap for support and the entire shoe is waterproof. They’re also cushioned and lightweight as well. With over 1,600 positive reviews, this style is rated 4.5/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the rest of the Crocs sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

