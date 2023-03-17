The meross multi-color HomeKit smart lamp lands on your nightstand down at $29 today

meross Smart HomeKit Table Lamp

Update: The deal below is now live once again on Amazon. 

The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering its Smart HomeKit Table Lamp for $29.29 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Not to be confused with the older 7.68-inch model that regularly fetches $40, this is the newer more compact 7-inch model that typically sells for $37. While today’s deal isn’t the deepest price drop, it is among the best we have ever tracked and slightly below the prices we saw during the holidays last year. Alongside compatibility with Alexa, this HomeKit lamp also responds to Siri voice commands with your usual schedule and timer functionality as well as the ability to control other HomeKit gear. On top of voice control, users can also tap the top of the lamp to turn it on or off as well as adjust the brightness (including dimming), change colors, and more (also available in the companion app). More details below. 

Today’s HomeKit-ready smart lamp deal is quite a notable price all things considered, even Amazon’s Echo Glow sells for a touch more. In fact, we are having a hard time finding anything comparable for less than $29 right now. Although you could install a smart bulb inside of an existing lamp to land at least some of the intelligent features on your nightstand. 

While we are talking smart home gear, check out the price drops we are now tracking on the HomeKit Yale Assure Lock SL that is now 33% off the going rate. Get a better look at the details on this one right here and then swing by our smart home hub for more discounted ways to make your living space more intelligent. 

meross Smart HomeKit Table Lamp features:

  • Voice Control：Compatible with Apple HomeKit (iOS 13.0 or later), Apple Watch, Siri and Amazon Alexa. Both you and kids can easily control table lamp with voice commands. (e.g. ‘Hey Siri, set the lamp to green’). This smart lamp for kids is a great gift for your child.
  • Touch Control: Upgraded buttons—Touch control on the top of the smart nightstand lamp to light up or off, change colors, adjust brightness and resetting.
  • Dimmable & Color Changing: Set the perfect colors and illumination for any occasion. Adjust smart lamp from warm/cool white (2000K~5700K) to 16 million RGBCW colors. e.g. Switch on the smart LED lamp before arriving home, dim the lights or change colors to fall asleep.
  • Schedule and Timer: You can schedule the smart LED lamp to turn on and off automatically by your daily routine. Save energy when lights are not needed or left on by accident. Sunrise / sunset mode supported.

