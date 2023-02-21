Yale Assure Lock SL sports HomeKit and touchscreen keypad control at $199 (33% off)

Amazon is now offering the Yale Assure Lock SL HomeKit Deadbolt for $199 shipped. Down from its usual $299 going rate, you’re looking at $100 in savings and the first discount in several months. It clocks in at $50 below our previous mention while matching the all-time low for the first time in months. Though in any case, this is a rare all-around price cut. Outfitting the front door with smart home control, the Yale Assure Lock SL features quite a few different ways to unlock. There’s notably a touchscreen design that offers a manual way to punch in codes, which is joined by all of the smart features. HomeKit and Siri support are two easy headliners, but there’s also compatibility with the companion smartphone app, too. All of which let you ditch traditional keys from the equation. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

While we’re talking about front door upgrades, Level’s latest invisible HomeKit smart locks also help keep your home secure with the ability to ensure your front door is locked from anywhere. Delivering different form-factors than the lead deal, both of the models on sale right now will ditch the built-in keypad, but instead offer invisible designs that make these some of the best looking smart locks on the market. But that’s really just an added benefit on top of the peace of mind and the $159 starting price tags.

If you’re looking to tame the changing seasonal weather inside your home, ecobee’s new Smart Thermostat Enhanced is also on sale right now. Joining all of the other markdowns in our smart home guide to kick off the week, this HomeKit-enabled offering also works with Alexa and Assistant to help stabilize those inconsistent temperatures that have you needing to crank the heat one day, only to be followed up by lovely window-open kinds of weather. Best of all, it’s down to $149 at Amazon right now, delivering a new all-time low with $41 in savings.

Yale Assure Lock SL HomeKit Deadbolt features:

Enjoy keyless entry to your home with this Yale Assure lock. The compatible August Connect app works with smart assistants to provide remote and voice-activated controls, and the 24-hour activity log delivers round-the-clock monitoring of ingress and egress. This Yale Assure lock in satin nickel finish has a capacitive touch screen pad and backlit numbers that ensure effortless operation.

