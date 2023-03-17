Save $319 on Rokinon’s 135mm f1/.8 Sony E-Mount Auto Focus Lens at new low of $680

Amazon is now offering the Rokinon 135mm f/1.8 Auto Focus Sony E-Mount Telephoto Lens for $679.95 shipped. Normally going for $999, this 32% discount, or solid $319 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this camera lens. Designed to work with Sony cameras, this 135mm prime lens will allow you to see things in the distance with clarity while also providing good low-light level performance thanks to its wide f/1.8 aperture. Whether you’re taking pictures or videos, you will have access to fast and quiet auto focus so your subjects stay sharp even as they move around. Overall, the Rokinon 135mm f/1.8 has a modern design with weather sealing keeping the internals dry even if it’s sprinkling outside. Head below for more.

Depending on how often you take pictures, you may want to pick up some camera lens cases to keep them safe. This 3-pack has three different sizes at $16. Constructed from neoprene, you will have large, medium, and small lens cases to use for your collection. Each of these also comes with clips so you can secure the case to your belt if you need quick access to swap lenses while shooting. These cases will protect your lenses from water, bumps, and scratches so they always look pristine on your camera.

If you’ve been looking for a laptop to edit your photos while on the go, you may be interested in the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 i9/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop at $1,700, the new all-time low. Running the previous-generation 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H 14-core processor and NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti graphics, this is one powerhouse of a laptop. You will also make the jump to DDR5 memory with the included 16GB of RAM. You’ll also have 1TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage. The 15.6-inch IPS display, while running at a lower 1080p resolution, gives you a 240Hz refresh rate. It is also compatible with Dolby Vision for great colors and Adaptive-Sync technology to make your game feel smooth with no tearing.

Rokinon 135mm f/1.8 Auto Focus Sony E-Mount Telephoto Lens features:

Focus Hold Button – Pressing this button on the lens will keep the lens locked to that focusing distance. You can assign functions such as Eye AF in settings on the camera body.

Custom Switch – There is a custom switch, which can be set to allow adjustment of the aperture silently by rotating the focus ring. Using the optional Lens Station, you can set up the mode to suit your own preference.

The Focus Range Limiter only operates in AF mode. It is useful when the distance from an object has been determined. Move the Focus Range Limiter forward or backward to select the focus range.

