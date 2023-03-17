Save $350 on ASUS’ ROG Strix Scar 15 RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop at $1,700 all-time low

Amazon is now offering the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 i9/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop for $1,699.99 shipped. Normally going for $2,050, this 17% discount, or solid $350 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this laptop model while being only the third discount to date. Running the previous-generation 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H 14-core processor and NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti graphics, this is one powerhouse of a laptop. You will also make the jump to DDR5 memory with the included 16GB of RAM. You’ll also have 1TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage. The 15.6-inch IPS display, while running at a lower 1080p resolution, gives you a 240Hz refresh rate. It is also compatible with Dolby Vision for great colors and Adaptive-Sync technology to make your game feel smooth with no tearing. You will have the benefit of I/O expansion with Thunderbolt 4 and 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet. Keep reading for more.

On a tighter budget? Check out the Acer Nitro 5 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $809 instead. Here you’ll be using the 11th gen Intel i7 processor with RTX 3050 Ti graphics, which is a step down from the 3070 Ti present with the option above. The screen is the same size at 15.6 inches but is a step down to 1080p 144Hz resolution and refresh rate. The total amount of RAM available here is also cut in half to 8GB though that is still plenty for most modern games to run well. Wi-Fi 6 support is also present here. One unique feature of the Nitro 5 that isn’t in many laptops is the Alexa Show Mode which allows you to use the machine as a Show-like device when you’re not busy playing games.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. We’re currently tracking the WD_BLACK 1TB D50 Thunderbolt SSD Game Dock marked down to $349, the second time we’ve seen the dock this low. Not only does this model deliver 1TB of storage, but it also provides a complete hub experience with a host of bonus I/O to expand your setup: two Thunderbolt 3 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, two USB-C 10Gb/s, three USB-A 10Gb/s jacks, audio in/out, and Gigabit Ethernet. Joining the 87W passthrough charging capabilities, it can move data at up 3,000MB/s speeds to and from its internal NVMe SSD and supports customizable RGB lighting with 13 LED pattern effects (customization only available via the Dashboard app on Windows machines).

ASUS Strix Scar 15 (2022) i9/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Ti Laptop features:

Compete at the highest level of Windows 11 gaming with the ROG Strix SCAR 15 gaming laptop. Take on any challenge with a powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H CPU and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU. ROG Intelligent Cooling lets the GPU crank all the way up to 150W of power and next gen DDR5 RAM and PCIe 4.0 SSD lets you spend less time waiting and more time playing or creating. Don’t worry about slow external transfer speeds or connecting to multiple displays with the Thunderbolt 4 port. With a competitive edge this sharp, you can dominate any arena.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!