Vans Birthday Sale takes 30% off your purchase + free shipping: Sneakers, more

Ali Smith -
Fashionvans
30% off + free shipping
a pair of shoes

Vans Members (free to sign-up) receive 30% off your purchase during its 57th Birthday Sale. Inside this sale you can score new spring styles including sneakers, sandals, boots, apparel, and more. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Knu Skool Shoes that are currently marked down to $53 and originally sold for $75. It’s available in a black or navy coloring and it has pulls at the heels that make it easy to get on or off. Plus, the signature rubber waffle outsole promotes traction. This is a great style for everyday and they pair nicely with shorts, jeans, chino pants, joggers, and more. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

vans

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Save $120 on Anker’s Nebula Capsule 3 Laser 1080p...
Collectible SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console with 60 games h...
Journey 20% off sitewide for the holidays: Leather Appl...
Save $350 on ASUS’ ROG Strix Scar 15 RTX 3070 Ti ...
Crocs Shamrockin’ Savings takes up to 50% off sel...
LG’s unique easel-style Posé 4K smart TVs are no...
9to5Toys Daily: March 17, 2022 – Save on M2 Mac mini,...
Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 20W USB-C Charger at $11...
Load more...
Show More Comments