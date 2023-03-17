Vans Birthday Sale takes 30% off your purchase + free shipping: Sneakers, more

Vans Members (free to sign-up) receive 30% off your purchase during its 57th Birthday Sale. Inside this sale you can score new spring styles including sneakers, sandals, boots, apparel, and more. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Knu Skool Shoes that are currently marked down to $53 and originally sold for $75. It’s available in a black or navy coloring and it has pulls at the heels that make it easy to get on or off. Plus, the signature rubber waffle outsole promotes traction. This is a great style for everyday and they pair nicely with shorts, jeans, chino pants, joggers, and more. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!