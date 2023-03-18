Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad comes with 256GB of storage at new all-time low of $389 ($90 off)

Since the introduction of Apple’s new 10.9-inch iPad, we’ve been seeing the now previous-generation 10.2-inch model become more and more affordable. Typically, we see larger discounts on the 64GB variant of the 10.2-inch iPad, though lately the larger storage option has been falling a bit more in price. However, Amazon has been delivering more notable discounts on the larger 256GB model. This time around, today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 256GB for $389 shipped. Down from $479, coming in at $90 off, you’re saving $10 more than our last mention from February and scoring a new all-time low.

While not the latest from Apple at this point, you’ll still find that the 10.2-inch iPad still is powered by the A13 Bionic chip that is said to be 20% faster than the previous-generation. Sporting a True Tone display, Center Stage front-facing 12MP ultrawide camera, and Apple Pencil support, this iPad is great for those who don’t need the latest and greatest. Take a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Since you’re saving $90 with today’s lead deal, we recommend picking up the Apple Pencil. Coming in at $80 on Amazon right now, the original Apple Pencil will give you the ability to take notes, draw in ProCreate, or do anything else. If you’re a note taker or artist, then the Apple Pencil will become an invaluable part of your iPad setup.

Don’t forget to check out Best Buy’s weekend sale that’s going on right now. Discounting the M2 MacBook Pro by $200, you’ll find that Apple’s latest laptop packs a lot of power in its compact form-factor. Coming in at $1,099 for the 256GB model, you’ll score a Touch Bar, 13.3-inch Retina display, Wi-Fi 6, Thunderbolt 4, and much more here.

10.2-inch iPad features:

Gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone

A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

8MP Wide back camera, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Up to 256GB storage

Stereo speakers

Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

802.11ac Wi-Fi

