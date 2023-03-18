Yeedi’s smart vacuum/mop combos on sale from $180 today: Vac Station Pro $350, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Yeedi’s official Amazon storefront is offering a selection of its robot vacuums and mops on sale from $180 shipped. Our top pick is the Vac Station Robot Vacuum/Mop for $349.99 shipped. Down from its typical rate of $500, this $150 discount marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve seen at Amazon in over a year. In fact, this matches its Black Friday pricing. The Vac Station Pro is ready to take care of 30 days of cleaning without you having to empty the dust bin. This happens because the vacuum comes with a docking station that self-empties after it cleans. The Vac Station Pro also has the ability to both vacuum and mop at the same time for efficient cleaning of any mess that hits your floor. There’s a mapping system to know where’s it’s cleaned and what’s left to hit, and there’s also an ultrasonic carpet sensor which will disable the mop when not on hard floors. Plus, it’s compatible with Alexa and Assistant for schedules and voice commands. Learn more about what Yeedi has to offer in our hands-on coverage at 9to5Google before heading below for more.

Do you need a more budget-focused robotic vacuum for another area of the house? Or just overall? Well, you could instead pick up the ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner, which is available at Amazon for $100. You’ll lose out on the navigation technology of today’s lead deal as well as Wi-Fi connectivity, meaning you’ll need to use the included remote to change settings, start cleaning, and more.

For a more premium experience, consider checking out the Yeedi Mop Station Pro that’s on sale for $560 right now. Down $240 from its normal rate, the Mop Station Pro ditches the auto-empty vacuum for an auto empty/refill mop dock. It also comes with dual mop heads to keep your floor spick and span with ease.

Yeedi vac Station Robot Vacuum/Mop features:

To save you from having to empty the dustbin frequently, the yeedi vac station suctions dirt from the dustbin into the dust bag. yeedi’s dust bag has a 2.5L capacity and a sealing construction that can keep up to 30 days’ worth of dirt, perfect for families with pets and kids. yeedi vac station with 3000pa high suction power and smart mopping system, the vacuum performs robust cleaning and mopping at the same time in a single run.leaving your floor impeccably clean with a single run. It is also equipped with ultrasonic carpet identification sensors and is knowledgeable about floor cleaning techniques. When a carpet is identified, it vacuums with maximum suction force, avoids mopping. For effective and rapid whole-floor cleaning, yeedi’s visual mapping technology and floor tracking sensor trace your space like a GPS.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!